Chartwell Law Selects NetDocuments for Intelligent Document Management to Enhance Efficiency and Drive Innovation

After an extensive market evaluation, Chartwell Law selected NetDocuments as the document management system best positioned to support the ways in which its attorneys and staff work. The firm aims to leverage NetDocuments to streamline workflows and transform document creation and management with the latest automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Element Technologies, a trusted provider of Legal IT services and a valued NetDocuments diamond partner, provided strategic insights during the evaluation process and is now collaborating with the firm to implement NetDocuments across the organization.

"We consistently strive to align technology with the firm's strategic goals of delivering efficient and superior client service," commented Maor Levy, Chartwell Law's Chief Information & Operations Officer. "After carefully evaluating top industry solutions, we chose NetDocuments and discovered much more than just a proven tool for better document access, collaboration, and search. We now have a future-ready platform that supports our growth and technology evolution with automation and AI. With an intelligent document management system, we can confidently rely on cutting-edge innovation and industry-leading generative AI applications from day one to transform how our attorneys work and serve clients."

A key factor in Chartwell's decision was ensuring its attorneys and legal professionals had access to user friendly, intuitive technology within a single, seamless platform – right where they already work, in Microsoft Outlook and other Office 365 applications. "Our firm has been deliberate in moving to the cloud to empower our professionals and staff with greater mobility and flexibility to enhance client service. We view NetDocuments as an essential part of this broader strategy for cloud adoption and simplified technology access," says Levy.

"We continue to see law firms align operational strategies with technology advancements resulting in streamlined workflows, impactful automations and noticeable efficiency improvements," noted Josh Baxter, NetDocuments' CEO. "New customers like Chartwell Law are following this path and fully committed to deliver ongoing innovation to fully support its legal professionals in delivering their best work."

