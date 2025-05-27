Chase International Announces the 29th Annual Lake Tahoe Luxury Estates Tour

"This tour is more than a look at remarkable homes—it's a window into a lifestyle that blends luxury with meaning," said Shari Chase, Founder and CEO of Chase International. Post this

Now in its 29th year, the Lake Tahoe Luxury Estates Tour remains the longest-running event of its kind in the region. Carefully curated and hosted by Chase International, it serves as both a celebration of Lake Tahoe living and a powerful platform to connect elite buyers with extraordinary properties.

"This tour is more than a look at remarkable homes—it's a window into a lifestyle that blends luxury with meaning," said Shari Chase, Founder and CEO of Chase International. "Lake Tahoe inspires a certain kind of living—where days begin in serenity and end with gratitude. Each estate on this tour reflects that spirit."

Event Highlights:

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Locations: Hand-selected estates throughout Lake Tahoe and Clear Creek Tahoe

Experience: Private in-person tours, luxury hospitality, and insider access to exceptional properties

Clear Creek Tahoe Showcase:

This year's event features guided property tours within Clear Creek Tahoe, Nevada's premier private golf and mountain community. Attendees will discover a collection of newly listed estates and custom homesites surrounded by protected wilderness, with access to private golf, clubhouse amenities, and the award-winning Summit Camp. This is a rare chance to explore the relaxed elegance and tax-friendly advantages of Nevada living.

For more information or to request an invitation, call the Clear Creek Tahoe Sales Office 775.781.2597.

About Chase International

Chase International is one of the nation's most successful independent real estate firms specializing in unique and distinctive luxury properties in Nevada's Lake Tahoe, Carson Valley and Reno communities and the greater Lake Tahoe and Sacramento regions in Northern California. Chase completed $10 billion in real estate sales in the last five years with record breaking sales in every market. With more than 360 highly qualified professional REALTORS® and 14 real estate locations, Chase has assisted over 20,000 families and individuals purchase the home of their dreams. Chase is committed to their clients' success. "One Company, One Heart, One Philosophy" isn't just a slogan, it's their guiding principle that shapes every aspect of their business.

About Clear Creek Tahoe

Located on the eastern slope of the Carson Range, Clear Creek Tahoe is a new private residential community set on a spectacularly unspoiled sanctuary of 1,576 acres bordered by six million acres of the largest national forest in the lower 48 states. Clear Creek Tahoe is focused on exceptional design and execution within an economically and environmentally sustainable framework. The community features natural beauty and setting, in addition to access not only to winter sports but to summer activities, making it a year-round luxury community. The heart of Clear Creek Tahoe is an impressive amenity suite. This includes the Coore and Crenshaw-designed golf course, ranked as the #1 private course in the state and #28 in the U.S.; Summit Camp, with pools, sport courts and game room; a Pro Shop & Provisions outlet; an elegant fairway cabins; the Julia Morgan-designed Twin Pines Lake & Ski House; and the new 20,000-square-foot

Clear Creek Clubhouse, a defining community amenity featuring indoor and outdoor space for dining and social gatherings, and approximately 5,000 square feet dedicated to fitness and wellness.

