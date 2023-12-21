Chase Plastics announces 2023 Giving Card Campaign winners

Chase Plastics is awarding donations totaling $10,000 to four different charities as part of their annual Chase Plastics Giving Card Campaign.

CLARKSTON, Mich., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its eighth year, the much-anticipated campaign is awarding $2,500 to four winning charities. This year's winners were all nominated by customers of Chase Plastics. They include:

Give Kids The World Village: This 89-acre "storybook" resort in Central Florida treats children with critical illnesses and their families to weeklong, cost-free vacations. https://gktw.org

Gillette Children's: A nonprofit hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, that treats patients with brain, bone and movement conditions needing specialized expertise. https://gillettechildrens.org

Angels of Action: Located in Big Rapids, Michigan, Angels of Action's mission is to provide children and their families access to food, essential needs and community resources with love, respect and understanding. https://www.angelsofaction.org

Rustic Hope: This non-profit organization in Russia, Ohio, offers physical, emotional and spiritual support to parents in need. https://rustichope.org

The Chase Giving Campaign started in 2016 to highlight charities that Chase Plastics' customers and suppliers were most passionate about. Their generosity has not only led to a total of $57,000 being donated to charities across the country through the campaign, but

it has also perpetuated the spirit of giving — something in which Chase Plastics strongly believes.

Chase Plastics has made it an initiative to encourage volunteerism and increase awareness of charitable organizations by spotlighting various nominated charities on their social media channels throughout the campaign. As a result, they hope to inspire others to donate time or money to the featured charities or use it as a resource themselves. "This was our best year yet with a record 305 nominations," said Chase Plastics' CEO, Kevin Chase. "There are so many ways to spread hope this holiday season."

About Chase Plastics

Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 35,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution.®

The Company, formed in 1992, provides customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, market development engineers, and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase, who serve as the Company's CEO and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at www.chaseplastics.com

