Chase Plastics announces 2024 Chase Giving Card winners

Chase Plastics is proud to announce a record-breaking $15,000 in donations to six deserving charities this holiday season through its annual Chase Giving Card campaign.

CLARKSTON, Mich., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Now in its ninth year, the campaign will donate $2,500 to each of the six selected charities. The winners, all nominated by Chase Plastics' customers, are:

Best Buddies: They are the world's largest organization dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. https://www.bestbuddies.org/

Camp One Step: They provide free year-round camp experiences for kids with cancer and their families that foster joy, belonging, confidence, and lifelong friendships. https://camponestep.org/

Chuck Strong Initiative benefiting the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center: Even though Chuck Pagano is retired from coaching in the NFL, his captivating and resilient battle with leukemia continues to inspire people through his Chuck Strong initiative. This partnership with the Indianapolis Colts has generated $15.5 million for IU cancer research since 2013. https://cancer.iu.edu/community/chuckstrong/index.html

Hometown Hero Outdoors: HHO is a non-profit organization that facilitates outdoor adventures for servicemen and women who daily support our community and nation. https://hometownherooutdoors.org/

Imagine FURever Ranch: Imagine FURever Ranch is a heartfelt senior dog sanctuary devoted to giving senior dogs in the Kansas City area a second chance at life, filled with love, comfort, and joy. The Ranch is a special place committed to helping older pups in need, ensuring they receive the care and affection they deserve for their golden years. https://imaginefureverranch.org/

Roberta's Legacy: Honoring Roberta Lozinski, their purpose is to nurture personal relationships with those living with breast cancer, providing individualized care and resources through a community of donors and partners. https://robertaslegacy.org/

About the Chase Giving Card:

Launched in 2016, the Chase Giving Card Campaign was created to support charities that resonate most with Chase Plastics' customers and suppliers. Over the years, the campaign has generated a total of $72,000 in donations to organizations across North America, while fostering a culture of giving—an important value at Chase Plastics.

In addition to financial support, Chase Plastics has made it a priority to encourage volunteerism and raise awareness for charitable causes. Throughout the campaign, the company showcases nominated charities on its social media channels to inspire others to contribute time, resources, or funds. "This has been one of our best years yet, with a record number of nominations," said Kevin Chase, CEO of Chase Plastics. "There are countless ways to spread hope this holiday season, and we're honored that so many chose the Chase Giving Card as a way to support those who give back."

About Chase Plastics

Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 35,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution®.

The Company, formed in 1992, provides customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, market development engineers, and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase, who serve as the Company's CEO and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at https://chaseplastics.com/

