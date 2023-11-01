Chase Plastics announces eighth annual Giving Card Campaign

Chase Plastics is excited to announce the official kick-off of its annual holiday "Giving Card" campaign.

CLARKSTON, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its eighth year, the effort is a much-anticipated tradition that provides the opportunity to nominate a charitable organization to receive a well-deserved donation. This year, Chase Plastics is increasing its donation amount to $2,500 from $1,000.

Entrants can log onto www.chaseplastics.com/giving to nominate their favorite charity through December 15. The selected charity(ies) will be announced on www.chaseplastics.com and their social media pages on December 20. Chase Plastics will highlight various charitable organizations' efforts on their social media pages throughout the campaign period to help raise awareness about them.

The act of giving has been synonymous with the Chase Plastics name, culture, and the plastics industry for decades. Since the launch of the Giving Card Campaign in 2016, the total number of charities nominated has topped 760, with 2022 being a record year for number of entries. So, it is no surprise that — much like Chase Plastics — their customers and suppliers have equally big hearts and a passion for giving.

Since the start of the campaign, their generosity has led to donations totaling $47,000 to several charities across the country. It has also perpetuated the spirit of giving — something in which Chase Plastics strongly believes. They have made it an initiative to encourage volunteerism and increase awareness of charitable organizations by spotlighting various nominated charities on their Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn pages. "It's an honor to spread awareness about these amazing organizations," Chase Plastics' Advertising and Marketing Manager, Sherry Cudd, told us. "We hope our Giving Campaign inspires others to donate time, resources and money to the featured charities or use them as a resource themselves."

Chase Plastics is proud to maintain a culture of teamwork and giving, providing a paid day off for all employees to engage in volunteer efforts for the charity of their choice.

Past winners include: K9s for Warriors (Ponte Vedra, FL), Tails of Hope (Gay, GA), Twenty Two Until None (Phoenix, AZ), Benjamin's Hope (Holland, MI), Rising Stars Academy (Center Line, MI), Penrickton Center for Blind Children (Taylor, MI), Battin Farms Equine & Soldier Sanctuary (Olivet, MI), See Me Home – Senior Dog Sanctuary (Sturgis, MI), Party for a Purpose (Monticello, MN), LifeCenter Northwest (Bellevue, WA), Children's Oncology Group Foundation (Philadelphia, PA), Home of the Innocents (Louisville, KY), Malachi House Hospice (Cleveland, OH), Gleaners Community Food Bank (Detroit, MI), Operation Underground Railroad, Thumb Area Helping Hands (Bad Axe, MI), Folds of Honor, Hero Dogs, Inc., Because There Is Hope, Toms River Field of Dreams (Township of Toms River, NJ), Agape Safe Haven (Longmont, CO), Paws With a Cause (Wayland, MI) and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank (Akron, OH).

About Chase Plastics

Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 35,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution.®

The Company, formed in 1992, provides customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, market development engineers, and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase, who serve as the Company's CEO and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at www.chaseplastics.com

