Chase Plastics expands sustainable thermoplastics offering

Chase Plastics announced today the expansion of its CP PRYME® product line to include CP PRYME® ECO thermoplastic resins.

CLARKSTON, Mich., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Like several products in the CP PRYME® lineup, the new offerings are manufactured from reprocessed materials, deemed appropriate for less stringent applications. "Chase Plastics has offered PIR and PCR products for over 30 years yet felt it necessary to bolster our sustainable product offering for our valued customer base," said Chase Plastics' President Adam Paulson. "CP PRYME® ECO will provide an environmentally friendly solution to applications across numerous industries, supporting our customers' growing desire to drive sustainability initiatives."

Sustainable business practices are nothing new to Chase Plastics. They offer a wide array of sustainable products in various grades from domestic and international suppliers. For years, they have implemented in-house recycling programs, used recycled materials, and reduced energy consumption in their facilities with resource-efficient lighting, water, and HVAC solutions. They have also applied source reduction initiatives, such as a paperless work environment and using fleet management software, to reduce their impact on the environment and leave a smaller carbon footprint. In 2016, Chase Plastics began implementation of Operation Clean Sweep®, a program of best management practices to reduce accidental pellet, flake and powder loss in their South Bend warehouse facility. In 2021, they joined Operation Clean Sweep® Blue to enhance their commitment to managing, measuring, and reporting unrecovered plastic releases into the environment. To date, they have had zero reported incidents. To learn more about Chase Plastics' sustainability initiatives and product options, visit https://chaseplastics.com/about-us/sustainability/

The company is hosting a Chase the Knowledge webinar Dec. 6, 2023, to share more information about the new CP PRYME® ECO product line and other sustainable product options. Free registration is available here

About Chase Plastics

Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 35,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution.®

The Company, formed in 1992, provides customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, market development engineers, and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase, who serve as the Company's CEO and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at www.chaseplastics.com

