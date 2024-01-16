Chase Plastics is authorized distributor for newly formed Envalior

Chase Plastics announced today that they are an authorized distributor for the new global engineering materials entity.

CLARKSTON, Mich., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chase Plastics announced today that they are an authorized distributor for the new global engineering materials entity, Envalior. Formed last year, Envalior brings together two established global material players − DSM Engineering Materials and LANXESS High Performance Materials − and a combined heritage of over 100 years.

Envalior is focused on providing innovative and sustainable solutions that enable future-proof product designs. With a global presence and a network of 18 production sites and 14 R&D centers, the company supplies many of the world's key markets, including mobility, electronics/electrical and consumer goods.

"Envalior's shared dedication to exceptional service, along with their impressive product range complements our existing engineering and specialty engineering offerings, allowing us to better serve our customers," said Chase Plastics President, Adam Paulson. "Thanks to our longstanding partnership with LANXESS and priorly with DSM, our commercial team is well-versed in the Envalior portfolio and its targeted applications. We remain committed to providing unparalleled customer satisfaction through our technical support, extensive product range and exceptional service. We're confident that our Envalior partnership will only strengthen our ability to deliver on that promise."

"Chase Plastics is a great fit for Envalior, and we are proud to have them as a distribution partner," said Grace Showalter, Envalior Regional Commercial Director - Americas. "Their commitment to outstanding technical support, product and customer service will differentiate them in the market. We are pleased to collaborate with Chase Plastics to our mutual success."

Chase Plastics is authorized to distribute Envalior's full line of products, including STANYL®: PA46, POCAN®: PBT, PBT alloys, and AKULON®: PA6 & 66. To see Chase Plastics' full product line card, please go to ChasePlastics.com/product-line-card/.

About Chase Plastics

Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 35,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution.®

The Company, formed in 1992, provides customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, market development engineers, and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.

Based in Clarkston, Michigan , Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase , who serve as the Company's CEO and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at www.chaseplastics.com

