Chase Plastics kicks off Giving November with the Ninth annual Giving Card Campaign

Chase Plastics announced the official kick-off of its annual holiday "Giving Card" campaign today.

CLARKSTON, Mich., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its ninth year, the much-anticipated tradition allows one to nominate a charitable organization to receive a well-deserved donation of $2,500.

To participate, entrants can log onto https://chaseplastics.com/giving to nominate their favorite charity through December 13. The selected charity(ies) will be announced on https://chaseplastics.com/ and their social media pages on December 19. Chase Plastics will highlight various charitable organizations' efforts on their social media pages throughout the campaign period to help raise awareness about them.

The act of giving has been synonymous with the Chase Plastics name, culture, and the plastics industry for decades. Since the launch of the Giving Card Campaign in 2016, the total number of charities nominated has topped 1,060. So, it is no surprise that — much like Chase Plastics — their customers and suppliers have equally big hearts and a passion for giving.

Since the start of the campaign, their generosity has led to donations totaling $57,000 to several charities across the country. It has also perpetuated the spirit of giving — something in which Chase Plastics strongly believes. They have made it an initiative to encourage volunteerism and increase awareness of charitable organizations by spotlighting various nominated charities on their Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn pages. "There are so many deserving organizations out there that could use our help," Chase Plastics' President, Adam Paulson, told us. "We are proud to spread the word about their work, provide resource information to those in need, and help the helpers this giving season."

In addition to the Giving Card Campaign, Chase Plastics is excited to announce its commitment to fostering a culture of teamwork and philanthropy by designating November as "Giving November." During the year, all employees are granted a paid day off to volunteer for the charity of their choice, and many of them use that day during the holiday season to give back to the community.

In addition to individual volunteer efforts, Chase Plastics is hosting several internal initiatives to support local organizations, including a collection drive for the Canine Companion Rescue Center, and a Thanksgiving Food Drive benefiting Lighthouse of Oakland County. During October, they launched a "Diva for a Day" fundraiser to support breast cancer research and announced company matching of employee donations to Samaritan's Purse to assist victims of Hurricane Helene, to which they donated $7,280.

Throughout the year, Chase Plastics engages in fundraising activities, such as "Jeans Days" to raise money to adopt at least one local family in need during the holiday season, ensuring they receive gifts from their Christmas wish lists.

Past recipients of Giving Card donations include: Give Kids The World Village (Kissimmee, FL), Gillette Children's Hospital and Clinics (St. Paul, MN), Angels of Action (Big Rapids, MI), Rustic Hope (Russia, OH), K9s for Warriors (Ponte Vedra, FL), Tails of Hope (Gay, GA), Twenty Two Until None (Phoenix, AZ), Benjamin's Hope (Holland, MI), Rising Stars Academy (Center Line, MI), Penrickton Center for Blind Children (Taylor, MI), Battin Farms Equine & Soldier Sanctuary (Olivet, MI), See Me Home – Senior Dog Sanctuary (Sturgis, MI), Party for a Purpose (Monticello, MN), LifeCenter Northwest (Bellevue, WA), Children's Oncology Group Foundation (Philadelphia, PA), Home of the Innocents (Louisville, KY), Malachi House Hospice (Cleveland, OH), Gleaners Community Food Bank (Detroit, MI), Operation Underground Railroad, Thumb Area Helping Hands (Bad Axe, MI), Folds of Honor, Hero Dogs, Inc., Because There Is Hope, Toms River Field of Dreams (Township of Toms River, NJ), Agape Safe Haven (Longmont, CO), Paws With a Cause (Wayland, MI) and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank (Akron, OH).

About Chase Plastics

Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 35,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution.®

The Company, formed in 1992, provides customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, market development engineers, and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase, who serve as the Company's CEO and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at https://chaseplastics.com/

