CHASM Advanced Materials Appoints Dr. Douglas Barr, Spearheading Innovation and Application Development in Performance Additives Amidst Growth Acceleration

CANTON, Ohio, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc. (CHASM), a leading developer and manufacturer of Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Douglas Barr as its new Vice President of Materials Innovation & Applications Development in the Performance Additives division. CHASM is committed to the development of innovative and advanced materials solutions that contribute to a safer, more connected, and sustainable future. . Dr. Barr's appointment aligns with the expansion of CHASM's Performance Additives division, which concentrates on advancing cement decarbonization, enhancing EV batteries, and exploring further opportunities.
Dr. Barr is an award-winning R&D leader with a proven track record of leading high-performance teams that develop a broad range of customer solutions. He brings over 25 years of experience across multiple industries, having held significant positions at BP, The Lubrizol Corporation, Noveon Corp., Koch Industries, and Birla Carbon. Dr. Barr earned his Ph.D. from The University of Sussex and his B.Sc. in Applied Chemistry from Heriot-Watt University. He is also an inventor on nearly 20 patents.
"CHASM is at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory, and bringing on a leader in innovation and application development like Doug underscores our firm commitment to expansion and fulfilling the expectations of our clients and investors," stated David Arthur, founder and CEO of CHASM. "Doug's exceptional technical expertise and leadership abilities will play a crucial role in the expansion of our Performance Additives business." Doug will be a member of CHASM's Leadership Team, and will work closely with CHASM's technical teams in Canton, MA and Norman, OK to to rapidly advance and implement innovative customer solutions.
CHASM's mission is to develop and manufacture advanced carbon nano materials, leveraging its innovative product platforms to create a safer, more connected and sustainable world. The company's patented nanotube manufacturing platform combined with its unique ability to integrate CNTs into product solutions is unleashing the power of nanotechnology.
Innovations powered by CHASM include universal transparent ADAS heaters for safer driving, transparent antennas for smarter cities, conductive additives for EV batteries, and cement additives for greener (lower carbon footprint) concrete.
