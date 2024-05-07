CHASM Advanced Materials Appoints Dr. Douglas Barr, Spearheading Innovation and Application Development in Performance Additives Amidst Growth Acceleration

"CHASM is at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory, and bringing on a leader in innovation and application development like Doug underscores our firm commitment to expansion and fulfilling the expectations of our clients and investors." Post this

"CHASM is at a pivotal point in its growth trajectory, and bringing on a leader in innovation and application development like Doug underscores our firm commitment to expansion and fulfilling the expectations of our clients and investors," stated David Arthur, founder and CEO of CHASM. "Doug's exceptional technical expertise and leadership abilities will play a crucial role in the expansion of our Performance Additives business." Doug will be a member of CHASM's Leadership Team, and will work closely with CHASM's technical teams in Canton, MA and Norman, OK to to rapidly advance and implement innovative customer solutions.

About CHASM

CHASM's mission is to develop and manufacture advanced carbon nano materials, leveraging its innovative product platforms to create a safer, more connected and sustainable world. The company's patented nanotube manufacturing platform combined with its unique ability to integrate CNTs into product solutions is unleashing the power of nanotechnology.

Innovations powered by CHASM include universal transparent ADAS heaters for safer driving, transparent antennas for smarter cities, conductive additives for EV batteries, and cement additives for greener (lower carbon footprint) concrete.

For more information, visit http://www.chasmtek.com.

Media Contact

Ina Jiang, CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc., 7818210443, [email protected], www.chasmtek.com

David Rainey, CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc., 7818210443, [email protected], www.chasmtek.com

