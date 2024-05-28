CHASM Strengthens Strategic Leadership with Dr. Robert Conforti in New Role as Vice President of Strategy and Implementation

With our technical innovations in both Performance Additives and Performance Films gaining awareness in the marketplace, we are excited to have Bob on board to help us build our commercialization roadmap. Post this

Dr. Conforti is a subject matter expert in roll-to-roll coating, converting, and process engineering with 25 years' experience in technical and strategic business leadership. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Johns Hopkins University, a BS in Chemistry and Biochemistry from the University of Scranton and was a Fulbright Scholar at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich. His previous positions include Vice President of New Business and Technology Development at Mativ, Senior Vice President of R&D and New Business Development at FiberMark, Senior Manager of Manufacturing and Technology at International Specialty Products, and Chief Technology Officer / Vice President of Operations at Arkwright.

Bob will be a member of CHASM's Leadership Team and will work closely with CHASM's technical and business teams in Canton, MA and Norman, OK to rapidly shape commercialization strategies to meet customer needs and build market momentum. His immediate focus will be deepening market insight and strengthening relationships to advance commercial traction for CHASM's Performance Film solutions. CHASM's Performance Film solutions include AgeNT for transparent heaters, which enable rapid de-fogging and de-icing of ADAS sensors, and AgeNT for transparent antennas, which enable practically invisible antennas ideal for mobility and smart city applications.

About CHASM

CHASM's mission is to develop and manufacture advanced carbon nanomaterials, leveraging its innovative product platforms to create a safer, more connected and sustainable world. The company's patented nanotube manufacturing platform combined with its unique ability to integrate CNTs into product solutions is unleashing the power of nanotechnology.

Innovations powered by CHASM include universal transparent ADAS heaters for safer driving, transparent antennas for smarter cities, conductive additives for EV batteries, and cement additives for greener (lower carbon footprint) concrete.

