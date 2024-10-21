Château Haut-Batailley Unveils a New Leather Case for the Holiday Season

The collaboration between these two historic Bordeaux houses highlights a shared passion for tradition, excellence, and artistry that began decades ago when their adventure started in the 1940s Post this

Perfect for holiday gifting, the Recto-Verso features a handcrafted, two-tone leather silhouette designed with meticulous attention to detail and includes two highly sought-after bottles from the estate: the Grand Vin - Château Haut-Batailley 2018 and the Second Vin - Haut-Batailley Verso 2018. The two wines, Château Haut-Batailley and Haut-Batailley Verso are like two pages of the same book, complementing each other to tell the story of the estate together.

Château Haut-Batailley 2018

"The blend of the 2018 vintage includes a high proportion of Merlot. The Grand Vin displays a great concentration. On the finish, seductive velvety elegance and freshness overlays an attractive weave of fine tannins.'' - Julien Galland, Technical Director, Château Haut-Batailley

Despite challenging spring conditions, a long, sun-filled summer led to a remarkable harvest, producing a wine of great depth and complexity. This Grand Cru Classé is crafted from a blend of 59% Cabernet Sauvignon and 41% Merlot, aged for 16 months in French oak barrels (60% new oak).

On the palate, the 2018 Château Haut-Batailley reveals opulent tannins and rich concentration, highlighted by the lushness of Merlot. The vibrant freshness of Cabernet Sauvignon shines through, showcasing the balance and elegance that define this vintage. A superb Pauillac wine that will continue to evolve gracefully over time.

Haut-Batailley Verso 2018

"Visually, Haut-Batailley Verso 2018 displays a beautiful color with purple hues. On the nose, primary aromas are mostly fruity with spicy notes and a hint of balsamic. The attack is full with refined tannin structure and dense and round mouthfeel." - Julien Galland, Technical Director, Château Haut-Batailley

A blend of 82% Cabernet Sauvignon and 18% Merlot, this is the second wine of the renowned Pauillac estate. Aged for 12 months in one-year-old barrels, it boasts notes of rich black cherries, graphite, and scorched earth on the nose, with hints of spice. On the palate, vibrant cassis and damson plum flavors are complemented by a fresh, piercing iron note, creating a wine that is both medium to full-bodied and beautifully balanced.

The fine-grained tannins add structure and depth without overpowering the fruit, while the oak remains well-integrated. Haut-Batailley Verso 2018 has a long, pure finish, with a gentle persistence that promises graceful aging for years to come.

For those seeking a truly unique and luxurious gift this holiday season, the Recto-Verso bottle holder and 2018 Château Haut-Batailley set is the perfect way to share a timeless tradition and celebrate with elegance.

About Château Haut-Batailley - http://www.hautbatailley.com

Château Haut-Batailley marks the entrance into the vineyard of Pauillac with the iconic Tour l'Aspic that dominates the estate. The property got its name from the locality called Batailley, where a battle of the One Hundred Years War took place in the 15th century.

In 2017, the Cazes family, owners of Château Lynch-Bages and Château Ormes de Pez, acquired the property and began writing a new chapter. The vineyard then extended over about forty hectares on deep Garonne gravel soils, with only 22 hectares in production. The following year, after a thorough study of the terroirs, 19 hectares classified as AOC Pauillac were planted on soils that had been resting for many years.

About Millesima USA - http://www.millesima-usa.com

Founded in 2006, Millesima USA, based in New York City's Upper East Side, is a luxury wine retailer with Bordeaux roots. The family-owned company offers high-end wines, exceptional service, and expert knowledge. Specializing in prestigious wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne, Millesima also curates a selection of the finest vintages from Italy, the U.S., and beyond. Millesima is known for its extensive range of large format bottles and privileged access to Bordeaux Pre-Arrivals and Futures, catering to both in-person and online clients.

