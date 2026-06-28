Chattanooga Gets Top Estate Planning Services with Crow Estate Planning's New Location and Attorney Scott Grant

Crow Estate Planning & Probate has opened a new location in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Attorney Scott Grant leads the office, bringing focused services for those seeking the best estate planning services nearby.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Estate Planning & Probate has a new local office, offering guidance to Tennessee residents as a Chattanooga estate planning firm. Attorney Scott Grant leads the location, bringing the firm's dedicated approach to East Tennessee.

What Should Tennessee Residents Look for in a Chattanooga Estate Planning Firm?

The right estate planning attorney goes beyond documents to provide peace of mind. For many residents, the hardest part is simply knowing where to start. Key questions arise, including which type of firm to trust, how to evaluate credentials and whether pricing will be clear. Crow Estate Planning & Probate practices exclusively in estate and business planning, with no competing areas of law. Attorneys bring their full experience and attention to every client's plan.

The firm offers free consultations, which removes the barrier for families ready to take the first step toward securing their legacy. Attorneys primarily practice in will and trust planning and asset protection. Each plan reflects a client's full financial picture. For families with minor children, guardian nominations are included to address the financial side of protecting young beneficiaries.

What Does Crow Estate Planning & Probate Bring to Chattanooga?

Residents can now work directly with attorney Scott Grant, who leads the new office. Grant brings a client-centered approach to estate planning in East Tennessee.

"It is such an honor to be brought on board with Crow Estate Planning and Probate," says attorney Scott Grant. "John and his team have created an incredible firm in Middle Tennessee, and I'm excited to take the first steps to grow the practice in East Tennessee."

Whether the goal is will and trust planning or a comprehensive estate plan, the team delivers personalized attention. As a dedicated Chattanooga estate planning firm, Crow Estate Planning & Probate approaches each matter with care.

The firm is committed to the professional standards that protect families for generations. Its membership in the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils reflects the rigor that sound estate planning demands.

About Crow Estate Planning & Probate

Crow Estate Planning & Probate is a Tennessee law firm dedicated exclusively to estate planning and business planning. The firm holds BBB Accreditation and a Super Lawyers' Rising Star designation in the Mid-South. It serves clients across multiple Tennessee communities, with chamber of commerce memberships in Clarksville, Nashville and Hopkinsville. Free consultations are available for individuals and families.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Crow Estate Planning & Probate, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.johnwcrow.com/

SOURCE Crow Estate Planning & Probate