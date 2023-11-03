Chattanooga's 2023 Holiday Trail of Lights Enchants the Season with Holiday Magic

Chattanooga welcomes the merriest season of the year with the 2023 Holiday Trail of Lights, inviting visitors to experience millions of twinkling lights and festive activities for all!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The magic of the holiday season has arrived in Chattanooga! Embrace the spirit of the season as you journey through Chattanooga's 2023 Holiday Trail of Lights with your loved ones, showcasing the Scenic City's fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences.

The Holiday Trail of Lights features experiences with millions of twinkling lights throughout Chattanooga's top attractions. Climb aboard for a festively decorated train ride; zip around the rink at Ice on the Landing; take in a live performance of The Nutcracker ballet; drive through holiday-themed light displays; and more. From Santa sightings and Christmas markets to the Forest of Wishes and Holidays Under the Peaks, Chattanooga offers an array of seasonal entertainment for all.

'Tis the season to feel merry and bright with some of the most spirited Holiday Trail of Lights experiences:

Beyond the enchanting Holiday Trail of Lights, visitors can savor delectable holiday feasts crafted by our award-winning chefs, find the perfect gifts for everyone on your Christmas list at local shops and markets, take advantage of seasonal vacation packages, and more.

Chattanooga's prime central location in the Southeast, at the crossroads of I-75, I-24, and I-59, combined with an airport just 10 miles from the heart of downtown, ensures seamless access for travelers. Once in the city, visitors can easily explore on foot, by bike, or by vehicle, enhancing their opportunities to immerse themselves in the holiday festivities.

Discover all the ways to experience Chattanooga during the most wonderful time of the year by visiting VisitChattanooga.com/Winter. Make the most of your visit with our comprehensive list of holiday events and the Holiday Trail of Lights interactive map.

Share your memorable Holiday Trail of Lights experiences by using #VisitChatt for a chance to be featured on the @VisitChatt social media.

