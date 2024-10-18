Chay Lapin, President of Kay Properties & Investments is Accepted into the Forbes Business Council as Announced by Dwight Kay

Founder of Kay Properties & Investments, Dwight Kay has announced President, Chay Lapin's acceptance by the Forbes Business Council for his contributions in commercial real estate.

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kay Properties & Investments is pleased to announce that Chay Lapin, the company's President, has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council. This appointment was confirmed by Dwight Kay, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kay Properties & Investments.

Chay Lapin's inclusion in the Forbes Finance Council follows a thorough vetting process by a Forbes review committee, which selected him based on his extensive achievements in the Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) investment space, his years of experience in commercial real estate, and his ongoing contributions to 1031 exchange, 721 exchange UPREIT and DST investors nationwide.

"Since joining Kay Properties many years ago, Chay has been instrumental in guiding our firm's strategic direction. We are proud to be one of, if not, the largest real estate investment firms specializing in equity placement for DST 1031 exchanges. Under Chay's leadership, our team has assisted thousands of investors nationwide in over 9,000 real estate investment offerings consisting of 1031 exchanges, DST investments, 721 Exchange UPREIT, and direct investments," said Dwight Kay. "His recognition by Forbes is a testament to his expertise and influence in the industry. Chay is regularly featured in leading industry publications, such as The New York Real Estate Journal, The Commercial Observer, and Yahoo Finance. This honor is well deserved."

In a prior release, Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, which includes the Forbes Finance Council, welcomed Lapin, stating, "We are honored to welcome Chay Lapin into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"Being part of the Forbes Finance Council is a tremendous honor and an exciting opportunity to share my insights on the dynamic 1031 exchange and Delaware Statutory Trust real estate landscape," says Lapin. "I look forward to learning from and collaborating with other distinguished executives in the Forbes community."

A graduate of the University of California at Los Angeles, Lapin is also a four-time Academic All-American water polo athlete and recipient of UCLA's prestigious Most Courageous and Character Award. He represented the United States at the 2012 London Olympic Games as a member of the U.S. Men's National Water Polo Team. This accolade emphasizes Chay Lapin's leadership and commitment to advancing the 1031 exchange, 721 exchange, and DST investment space, reinforcing his standing as a key figure in the commercial real estate industry.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com: Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, travel, hobbies, or other endeavors (NO MORE 3 T's - Tenants, Toilets, and Trash!). We have helped 1031 exchange investors for nearly two decades exchange into over 9,100 - 1031 exchange investments. Please visit www.kpi1031.com for access to our team's experience, educational library, and our full 1031 exchange investment menu.

This material is not tax or legal advice. Please consult your CPA/attorney for guidance. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate the likelihood of future results. Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss. Potential cash flow, potential returns, and potential appreciation are not guaranteed. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) for the offering's business plan and risk factors before investing. Securities are offered through FNEX Capital LLC member FINRA, SIPC.

Media Contact

Vincent Aviani, Kay Properties & Investments, 1 424.436.3526, [email protected], www.kpi1031.com

SOURCE Kay Properties & Investments