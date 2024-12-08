Chazey Partners Secures Coveted Spot in HFS Research Challenger Series

Chazey Partners, a global management consulting firm, is proud to announce its inclusion in the HFS Research Challenger Series, a prestigious recognition that highlights the firm's strong position in the competitive digital transformation market.

AUSTIN,Texas , Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chazey Partners, a global management consulting firm, is proud to announce its inclusion in the HFS Research Challenger Series, a prestigious recognition that highlights the firm's strong position in the competitive digital transformation market.

This accolade underscores Chazey Partners' deep expertise in driving impactful transformations through AI, Automation, Generative AI, and Cloud Solutions.

HFS Research lauded Chazey Partners for its practitioner-led approach. Sam Duncan, HFS Practice Leader said "We're delighted to highlight Chazey Partners as the latest HFS Market Challenger thanks to its practitioner-led approach, which enables the delivery of tailored, practical solutions with a cost-effective price tag. Add to that the recent growth and capabilities introduced by the QX Global Group acquisition, and they are certainly a partner for enterprises to keep a close eye on."

"Being named a Challenger by HFS Research is a proud milestone for our team," said Phil Searle, Founder and CEO of Chazey Partners. "Our practitioner-led approach combines deep real-world experience with a relentless commitment to client success, delivering flexible solutions without the premium price tag."

"This recognition validates the advantage our clients find in us," added Lee Coulter, Global Head of Transformation of Chazey Partners. "We focus on practical, high-value strategies that drive meaningful, lasting results in a rapidly evolving business landscape."

About Chazey Partners

Founded in 2006, Chazey Partners is a global management consulting and advisory firm specializing in business transformation, digital transformation, and business process management. The firm delivers customized, high-impact solutions that help enterprises improve operational efficiency, drive innovation, and accelerate growth. Chazey Partners serves clients across various industries, including retail, finance, energy, utilities, public sector, and education. The firm operates in 18 countries and continues to expand its global reach and digital capabilities.

About HFS Research

HFS Research is a leading global analyst firm focused on the business operations industry. HFS provides actionable insights to help enterprises make informed decisions and drive operational excellence.

For more information, visit www.chazeypartners.com.

