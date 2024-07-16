CHC and Homeplate Solutions join forces to tackle hunger and food inequity

Together, we can increase access to healthy food for everyone, from children to older adults. Please visit https://chc.homeplatefood.com Post this

Homeplate Solutions has been recognized by the White House and CDC Foundation for their AI-enabled technology and integrated dietary management platform that provides greater affordability and food accessibility to community-based nutrition organizations. Homeplate's national relationships plus distribution through a prime national distributor, remove barriers and provide equitable purchasing power to every organization—from large nonprofits to the smallest community-based organizations. Homeplate estimates a real cost savings of 20-30% per meal. And, Homeplate Solutions provides customized menus to promote climate-smart, sustainable choices, aligning with today's "food is medicine" approach to healthy eating for healthier living.

"What makes this partnership so exciting is that we can leverage our food system to solve our nutrition and climate problems," said Justin Kamine, Chief Strategy Officer of Homeplate Solutions. "It begins with providing national access to affordable, high-quality food to every neighborhood across the country, and with CHC, and their vast network of nonprofit partners, we can achieve just that."

In addition to at least 20% cost savings, organizations that order through Homeplate Solutions will have access to fresh, locally sourced food, simplified operations with no sign-up fees and an easy ordering system, and reduced waste contributing to sustainability.

To start the conversation, please visit http://www.homeplatefood.com today to learn more and transform your community. If you are a CHC partner, please visit https://chc.homeplatefood.com.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17-21 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

About Homeplate Solutions

Homeplate Solutions aligns the purchasing leverage and dietary support of leading healthcare nutrition management systems to lessen the impact of food inflation, create sustainable supply chains, end food deserts, and decrease other systemic inequities that hurt vulnerable people. Homeplate has a combined 5-year, $174 million investment from stakeholders, with an initial capital injection of $5.6 million to implement the program at no cost to community providers.

Community-Based Nutrition Providers across the nation can now visit http://www.homeplatefood.com to enroll in this revolutionary new food management platform, or for more information. Additionally, please refer to our partner Valify Solutions Group's press release announcing the Homeplate Solutions partnership here.

Media Contact

Amanda Ponzar, CHC, 571.302.9171, [email protected], https://chcimpact.org/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE CHC