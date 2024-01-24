CHC CEO Dr. Jean Accius Honored with 2024 President's Lifetime Achievement Award

"I've dedicated my life to helping address the barriers that stifle opportunity to improve lives and make a real impact in communities." ~Dr. Jean Accius, CHC president and CEO Post this

The President's Lifetime Achievement Award is a civil award bestowed by the current President of the United States. The award was established by executive order by George W. Bush to honor volunteers that give hundreds of hours per year helping others. The award can be granted to individuals, families and organizations located throughout the United States. The President's Lifetime Achievement Award is the most prestigious, highest civil volunteerism award presented by the President of the United States.

Prior recipients of the President's Lifetime Achievement award include Senator Raphael Warnock, Honorable Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, Honorable Michael Bond, Senator Donzella James, Mrs. Billye Aaron (Hank Aaron's Wife), Former U.S. Surgeon General David Satcher, Dr. Dwyane T. Wade, Sr., S. Truett Cathy, Dr. Willie Jolley, and The Isley Brothers.

"The President's Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony was an unforgettable event," said Dr. Beverly Kee, executive director of Premiere Coalition Partners Association, LLC, a Maryland-based organization certified by Points of Light to present the President's Lifetime Achievement Award to recipients across the nation. "I'm proud to celebrate the significant contributions of Dr. Jean Accius and other exceptional individuals whose dedication, perseverance and leadership have made a lasting impact on society."

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

Amanda Ponzar, CHC, 571.302.9171, [email protected], chcimpact.org

