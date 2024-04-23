CHC: Creating Healthier Communities awards funds to Georgia communities to help prevent one of the most common forms of cancer

Interventions, including HPV vaccination, could prevent more than 90% of cancers caused by HPV from ever developing. Post this

The overall incidence rate in Georgia is slightly greater in rural Georgians who face greater systemic barriers to good health and healthcare. Cervical cancer rates tend to be particularly high when access to healthcare and prevention services are hindered by unmet social needs. Georgia at 62% lags behind the US overall in up-to-date HPV vaccination.

"The goal of these partnerships is to bridge the gap between communities and needed services so that reductions in cervical cancer rates can be achieved more equitably," said Valerie L. Rochester, CHC's chief health equity officer. "Education, early detection, and preventative measures like vaccination are critical to decrease cervical cancer rates. Community awareness and trust are the best ways to ensure that more Georgians have access to these interventions."

Under this initiative, CHC selected three organizations to receive funding support ranging from $75,000 - $150,000 to develop community-level efforts to increase awareness, build trust, and increase demand for cervical cancer prevention interventions, including increased HPV vaccine coverage. Funded partners will help 1) Increase the number of community members reached with HPV-focused prevention information and messaging and 2) Increase the number of community members referred to HPV prevention.

CHC awarded funds to:

These three organizations were selected from an application pool across Georgia. Applicants were selected with the support of a Georgia-based advisory committee comprised of health-focused leaders and stakeholders, and persons with lived experiences from the Macon, Savannah, Augusta, and surrounding areas.

