CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Awards Rapid Response Grants to Enhance HPV Prevention Across Georgia

Cervical cancer, despite being largely preventable through methods including HPV vaccination, remains a serious health threat in Georgia. Georgia's HPV vaccination rate stands at just 62%, significantly below the CDC's target of 80%. CHC's grant-awardee partner organizations are:

These organizations will focus on building community trust, increasing education, awareness, and access to preventative measures for HPV-related cancer including vaccination, ultimately working to reducing cancer incidence rates.

In partnership with Merck & Co., CHC's Rapid Response Grants (ranging from $15,000 to $25,000) will support partner organizations as they implement strategies to enhance awareness, build community trust, and facilitate access to cervical cancer prevention measures. Demetrius Geiger, Program Manager at CHC added, "These community-driven programs are essential for achieving health equity and preventing HPV-related cancers in Georgia. By investing in trusted local organizations, we are making significant strides toward closing access gaps and saving lives through HPV prevention."

Interested parties can learn more about CHC's Vaccination Equity Initiative and its impact here.

