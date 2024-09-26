CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Elects Daniel Dawes to its National Board of Directors

Public health trailblazer Dr. Daniel Dawes joins CHC to address the barriers and drivers of health and ensure that all communities have access to the resources they need to thrive.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities announced today that Dr. Daniel E. Dawes, J.D., Senior Vice President, Global Health and Founding Dean, School of Global Health at Meharry Medical College, has been unanimously elected to CHC's national board of directors.

"We are excited to have Dr. Dawes join our board. His visionary leadership, expertise, and systems-oriented approach to address the root causes of inequities will help CHC continue to grow our impact in meeting the needs of our partners and the communities we serve," said Abu Arif, CHC board chair.

Daniel E. Dawes, J.D. currently serves as Senior Vice President of Global Health and Founding Dean of the School of Global Health at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. He previously served as the Executive Director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine. Dawes' groundbreaking works, "150 Years of ObamaCare" and "The Political Determinants of Health," published by Johns Hopkins Press, are nationally and internationally recognized as top health policy books. Dawes' work focuses on health reform, health equity, mental/behavioral health inequities, social and political determinants of health, poverty, and health system transformation.

"I've dedicated my life to advancing health equity and working toward policies and programs that address root causes and systems change," said Dawes. "I look forward to working with CHC's board of directors to continue this important work."

Dawes is an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine and an elected fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine. He serves as an advisor to The White House COVID‐19 Health Equity Task Force, an appointed member of the CDC's Advisory Committee to the Director and co‐chair of the CDC's Health Equity Working Group, as well as an appointed member of the NIH's National Advisory Council for Nursing Research. Dawes serves or has served on several boards, commissions and councils focused on improving health outcomes and elevating health equity in the United States and around the world, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Subcommittee on Health Disparities, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights ‐ Health and Human Rights Institute Advisory Committee, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's Policies for Action National Advisory Committee, the National Football League/National Football League Players Association's National Committee on the Racial Disparities of COVID‐19, the National Medical Fellowships Primary Care Leadership Program's National Advisory Committee, the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health National Advisory Council, the Healthcare Georgia Foundation Board of Directors, the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities Board of Directors, the National League of Cities National Advisory Board, the CDC Foundation's Community COVID Coalition Advisory Group, and the Children's Mental Health Network National Advisory Council.

"Dr. Dawes is an internationally renowned and respected leader in the health equity movement and a tremendous addition to our board," said Dr. Jean Accius, president and CEO at CHC. "We're aligned in our shared commitment to address the barriers to health and ensure person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life."

CHC's distinguished board of directors is led by an executive committee of officers: Chair Abu Arif; Co-Vice Chair Alison Braman; Co-Vice Chair Charleeda Redman; Secretary Tenbit Emiru; Treasurer Anne Mai Bertelsen; Governance Chair John Stanoch; and President & CEO Jean Accius.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

