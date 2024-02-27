CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Elects Kellie Adesina to its National Board of Directors

"Kellie is an important addition to our board to help accelerate our work to address the barriers to health and support communities in building new systems, structures, programs, and processes where there are no barriers or hurdles to begin with," said Dr. Jean Accius, president and CEO at CHC. Post this

As the Director of Government Affairs at The Kraft Heinz Company, Adesina develops and implements advocacy strategies on a range of nutrition and agricultural issues. She served in a similar role at Bayer where she focused on crop science issues like gene editing, biotech, and pesticides. Prior to Bayer, Adesina was Chief Counsel on the House Agriculture Committee for Chairman Collin C. Peterson where she successfully drafted several provisions included in the 2018 Farm Bill. Before joining the House Agriculture Committee, Adesina was Senior Counselor in the Office of the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Agriculture; Legislative Director to Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge; and Legislative Counsel to Congresswoman Judy Chu. Adesina started her career on Capitol Hill working for Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, her home state.

"I'm passionate about the CHC mission and delighted to join this impactful board of directors," said Adesina. "I look forward to contributing my unique skills to increase CHC's advocacy efforts and help create healthier communities for all people."

Adesina holds a J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and a B.A. from Bethune‐Cookman College. She is a founder of Black Professionals in Food and Agriculture (BPFA), a member of the Board of Directors for the Food Research & Action Center, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

CHC's distinguished board of directors is led by an executive committee of officers: Adam Rothschild, board chair; Alison Braman, co-vice chair; Tenbit Emiru, co-vice chair; Charleeda Redman, secretary; and Abu Arif, treasurer.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

