CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Innovative Birthing Initiative Improves Housing Stability and Mental Health Outcomes

Maternal health outcomes in the United States lag behind those of most high-income countries. This is especially true for Black women, who are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women. Black women are also about 50% more likely to deliver a premature baby than White women.

"The Black Birthing Initiative is a transformative program, deeply rooted in the voices and lived experiences of Black women," said Adelaide Appiah, Director of Programs at CHC. "At its core, BBI addresses the historical and systemic barriers Black pregnant women have faced in asserting their autonomy within healthcare. By centering the needs of people in communities, this initiative not only fosters trust, but also drives real change – improving maternal health outcomes and reducing preventable disparities."

The Black Birthing Initiative harnesses the transformative power of community-led interventions in improving health outcomes for new mothers. CHC partners include the Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia, the Center for Black Women's Wellness and Community Speaks Consulting, LLC, in Atlanta; Birthing Beautiful Communities and Village of Healing in Cleveland; and, the Women-Inspired Neighborhood Network, Detroit Health Department and JFM Consulting in Detroit. In Indianapolis, CHC also established Community Leadership Action Boards, with Health by Design, Indiana University and a range of local maternal health stakeholders to improve maternal health outcomes in the city.

"Our invaluable BBI implementation partners ensured this program reflected the needs, issues, concerns and wishes of the women who are at the center of this work," said Valerie Rochester, Chief Health Equity & Impact Officer at CHC. "Their time, insight, commitment, and willingness to work through the challenges of launching a program of this magnitude were all essential to the success of the program."

The impact report explores the current maternal health landscape through a Needs Assessment Survey as well as the results of the BBI program thus far. The BBI, which has enrolled 261 women, addresses known concerns among Black mothers. Key objectives of the BBI include a reduction of stress and a change in social determinants of health-related needs, connecting participants to resources to improve access to secure housing, food and other needs. From baseline reporting to midline, over two-thirds of participants discussed and required follow-up action on stress in their lives (67.1%), and over four out of five indicated that their concern was at least partly addressed (84.4%).

The program has also reported improved maternal mental health outcomes – total program participants reporting moderate to severe anxiety decreased from 24.6% at the start of the program, to 15.9% at the data midline.

"By supporting strong starts for new mothers and babies, the Black Birthing Initiative is creating a lasting impact in communities," said Dr. Jean Accius, President and CEO of CHC. "The impact report is a snippet of the great work we've been able to do with our community-based partners, and we look forward to more results in the coming months."

Learn more about the program at CHC's Equity and Impact team's Virtual Data Walk on November 14, 2024. Register to join this conversation about how communities can work together to transform maternal health.

Interested parties are encouraged to view and download the complete Impact Report from CHC: Creating Healthier Communities' website, here.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities:

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We leverage partnerships to raise funds, deliver programs and elevate solutions in communities. We focus on awareness and access, education and advocacy, and philanthropy. Together with partners, we've been creating healthier communities for nearly 70 years. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

Media Contact

Jordan Jennings, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, 571-429-4336, [email protected], chcimpact.org

