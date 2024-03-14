CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Welcomes Andrea Grant as Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff

Grant joins to help accelerate CHC's impact and growth

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities announced the appointment of Andrea Grant as Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff, reporting to CHC's President and CEO, Dr. Jean Accius. Grant will join CHC's executive leadership team, serving as chief advisor to the CEO, leading special projects to drive exponential growth through innovative product development and strategic go-to-market strategies, and helping foster a culture of collaboration and diversity of thinking to achieve strategic objectives and priorities.

"Our vision is that every person in every community can live their healthiest life," said Dr. Jean Accius, CHC president and CEO. "However, this vision is out of reach for many communities because of consistent and pervasive structural inequities. This means we need to close the gaps and work to eliminate those gaps to begin with. Andrea will be an important part of our leadership team, helping CHC accelerate our growth and impact, delivering on our strategic plan priorities, and most importantly, helping us serve more people and communities."

Grant most recently served as Human Capital Consultant for FutureSense, An Alliant Company where she drove growth and expansion efforts for the Human Capital division to generate exponential growth for new business. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President of Business Development for Human Resource Standards Institute as well as Vice President (contract) for Challenger, Gray and Christmas, a global outplacement and executive coaching consultancy. Before that, Grant served 12 years at LHH, a global leader in HR solutions, most recently as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Grant also has held roles with Capital One, Carfax and other organizations.

Grant is a distinguished leader with over 20 years of experience working across public and private sectors. Her expertise spans human resources, operations, business development, and inclusive practices, driving innovative, cost-effective, and engaging human capital initiatives. Her passion for diversity, inclusion, equity, belonging, accessibility, and justice reflects her dedication to ensuring every staff member feels seen, valued, and respected.

"I was drawn to CHC by the mission," said Grant. "I'm looking forward to helping CHC internally and externally so in turn, we can help even more people and communities."

Andrea is a devoted special needs parent and was the caretaker to her disabled veteran father; "giving back" to others is at the core of her being. She has often donated her time and expertise to organizations such as Adecco's National Corporate Social Responsibility Council and LHH's Global Diversity Council. She has a myriad of Board experience including Vice President of Administration for the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAHR), Greater Baltimore Chapter, DEI and Workforce Readiness Co-Lead for Maryland State Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) and Workforce NOW Committee Member for Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Additionally, Grant was recently selected as a Small Business Administration (SBA) SCORE facilitator and is in her third year as Industry Instructor supporting George Mason University's Chief Diversity Equity Officer Inclusion (CDEIO) program through the Executive Development division of the School of Business.

View CHC's leadership team: https://chcimpact.org/leadership/

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

Media Contact

Amanda Ponzar, CHC, 571.302.9171, [email protected], https://chcimpact.org/

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE CHC