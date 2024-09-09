CHC: Creating Healthier Communities Welcomes Dr. Bryan O. Buckley to the National Board of Directors

Public health expert Bryan Buckley joins CHC's national board of directors to further health equity for all

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, a leading national organization that partners with public, private and nonprofit organizations to advance equity and remove the barriers to good health, is proud to announce the appointment of Bryan O. Buckley, DrPH, MPH, MBA, ACC, to its national board of directors.

"We are on a mission to drive meaningful change in communities across our country," said Abu Arif, CHC board chair. "We are excited to have Dr. Buckley join our board. His insights, experience and innovative approach to addressing the pressing health challenges facing our communities will be instrumental as we continue to expand our impact and foster healthier, more equitable communities."

Buckley is a nationally recognized leader in public health with a steadfast commitment to advancing health equity and the transformation of health care. He currently serves as the head of public health at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Previously, he served as the Director of Health Equity Initiatives at the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). In addition to this leadership role, Buckley serves as an adjunct assistant professor at Georgetown University School of Medicine. There, he mentors the next generation of public health and biomedical professionals, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience in the field.

"It is a privilege to work with an organization that continues to make significant strides in addressing barriers to optimal health outcomes and quality care," said Buckley. "I look forward to serving with this distinguished board as the organization continues to build upon their innovative programs and partnerships."

Dr. Buckley's appointment to the board of directors reflects an ongoing commitment to action as CHC enters the second year of a bold and innovative five-year strategic plan.

"Dr. Buckley's commitment to addressing health disparities and the social drivers of health aligns with CHC's mission. His deep understanding of healthcare systems and his passion for equity will help accelerate CHC's efforts to drive transformative change nationwide to ensure that every person, regardless of their background and zip code, has the opportunity to live a healthy life," said Jean Accius, president and CEO of CHC.

For more information about CHC's work and the board of directors, visit http://chcimpact.org.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17-21 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at http://chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

