CHC Releases First Black Birthing Initiative Impact Report

"I have been proud and humbled to watch as the Black Birthing Initiative has grown from an ambitious concept on paper to a thriving initiative that has a daily impact on the lives of over 360 Black birthing people and families," said Valerie L. Rochester, chief health equity officer at CHC. "This would not have been attainable without the founding support of the Elevance Health Foundation and the committed work of our invaluable BBI implementation partners."

To-date through community-led partnerships, this initiative:

Conducted a needs assessment with the goal to reach 4,800 Black pregnant and postpartum people, elevating community voices. The assessment identified more than 50% of the participants worried about food and basic needs and 80% were stressed by work obligations

Screened 364 pregnant people

Provided funding for 15 doulas and birth advocates—providing equitable compensation for their valuable services

Provided ongoing support to 180 Black women enrolled in the program

Welcomed 69 babies born in the program

Offered personalized support to address stress, mental health, and other social needs.

Thanks to the support provided by the Black Birthing Initiative, pregnant people have noted an 8% decrease in stress related to maintaining pregnancy health and a 15% decrease in stress related to balancing pregnancy needs with life obligations. Check out the impact highlights: https://chcimpact.org/bbi-preview-impact-report/

CHC is committed to implementing responsive strategies that are equity-centered, evidence-informed, and community-led. CHC's approaches address the social drivers of health, incorporating community perspectives and the lived experiences, needs, and concerns of affected communities. Learn more about CHC's health equity work.

About CHC: Creating Healthier Communities

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

Media Contact

Amanda Ponzar, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, 571.302.9171, [email protected], https://chcimpact.org/

