CHC will accelerate rural vaccination equity in Eastern Georgia working with Merck

"No person should have to experience potentially life-threatening health conditions, particularly those that are preventable, as a result of limited access to prevention education and services." ~ Valerie L. Rochester, chief health equity officer at CHC

CHC's rural vaccination equity program will cultivate sustainable community partnerships that provide training and scientifically based health education; increase health literacy and awareness of health risks and health protection practices; plus, help make prevention services and vaccines more accessible. The initiative will work across health systems, nonprofit and university partners including HBCUs, and community-based organizations as part of a broader health ecosystem.

"Unfortunately, we see inequitable access to preventive services among rural areas of the US," said Mary-Ann Etiebet, AVP, Health Equity at Merck. "We are proud to be working with CHC to implement a community-based strategy to address social and structural barriers to care, combat mis- and disinformation through education, and build trust among these underserved communities."

The initiative runs from August 2023 through November 2024.

CHC is committed to implementing inclusive strategies that are equity-centered, community-informed, and community-led. CHC's approaches are based on evidence and centered on equity to address the social drivers of health, incorporating community perspectives and the lived experiences, needs and concerns of affected communities. Learn more about CHC's health equity work.

ABOUT CHC: CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. We focus on awareness and access, education and advocacy, and philanthropy. Together with partners, we've been creating healthier communities for nearly 70 years. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

Amanda Ponzar, CHC, 571.302.9171

