CHC's Doula Diaries Celebrate Unsung Maternal Health Heroes During Black History Month

For many doulas, this work is a continuation of their historical role that contributed to the survival of Black families.

"From the beginning of time, birth advocates have been present," said Detroit-based doula, Shanayl Red. "When Black families didn't get the medical care and attention we needed, we became it. Black doulas and birth advocates have played a crucial role in supporting and empowering Black women and birthing people throughout history."

Doulas are key to addressing the maternal health crisis, as the U.S. maternal mortality rate is more than double that of most high-income countries. Among these deaths, approximately 4 in 5 were preventable. This maternal health crisis is especially felt in Black communities. Black women are 3 times as likely as other women to die from pregnancy related causes in the U.S. Black women also are about 50% more likely to deliver a premature baby, often leading to higher rates of death and disability.

That's why CHC is partnering with communities to fill the gaps and address unmet needs. Through funding from Elevance Health Foundation, CHC launched the Black Birthing Initiative in January 2022 to address the maternal health crisis and reduce rates of preterm births. CHC has provided funding to ensure doulas and birth advocates offering this support are paid full time to take care of the Black pregnant people in their communities, enabling new mothers and babies to thrive and creating a consistent network of support.

"The doula workforce is ensuring Black mothers' voices are heard and their needs are met," said Valerie Rochester, chief health equity officer at CHC. "Doulas are severely underfunded. Part of what is unique about our Black Birthing Initiative is that we're working with our local partners to ensure doulas are supported and receive full-time salaries, compensating them for their invaluable work."

"Being a doula in Black communities, I feel like I am part of the positive change in the history of Black birthing experiences," said Devida M. Willis, a Cleveland-based doula. "Whenever I have the opportunity to support a Black mother during childbirth, I'm contributing to the history and the future of maternal health."

CHC is committed to implementing responsive strategies that are equity-centered, evidence-informed, and community-led. CHC's approaches address the social drivers of health, incorporating community perspectives and the lived experiences, needs, and concerns of affected communities. Learn more about CHC's health equity work.

CHC: Creating Healthier Communities exists so that every person in every community has an opportunity to live their healthiest life. We build partnerships to address health inequities by fostering trusted community engagement, fundraising, and offering programs and services to help support communities where everyone can thrive. Together with partners, we've raised more than $1 billion in unrestricted funds for more than 5,000 nonprofits, addressing the barriers to health and wellbeing. We have a vast network, partnering with more than 650 businesses and organizations representing 17 million individuals. For nearly 70 years, our work has supported the greatest unmet needs for children, individuals, families, and communities—including programs, research, treatments, and care. Join us at chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.

