CHE Behavioral Health Services Chooses Inbox Health to Modernize Patient Billing and Support

National behavioral health provider implements Inbox Health's digital‑first patient billing platform to deliver a clearer, faster patient payment experience.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inbox Health, a leading technology platform dedicated to improving the patient experience, today announced that CHE Behavioral Health Services has launched Inbox Health across its multi‑state care network. The partnership equips CHE's 700‑plus clinicians and 1,000-plus facilities with a modern, omnichannel billing experience that simplifies statements, offers easy digital payments, and provides empathetic live and AI-powered support for patients who need help understanding their bills.

"At CHE, delivering compassionate, whole‑person care means making every step of the patient journey seamless, including billing," said Kristin Siragusa, VP of Revenue Cycle of CHE Behavioral Health Services. "Choosing Inbox Health has allowed us to provide our patients with a platform that is simple, effective, and easy to navigate. What really sets InboxHealth apart is their outstanding customer support. When patients have questions about their statements, the Inbox Health team steps in with professionalism, clarity, and genuine compassion. Inbox Health makes patient billing simple and we are thrilled to be partnered with them."

In the first 60 days of implementing Inbox Health, CHE has seen improvements in the following areas:

CHE Behavioral Health Services completed implementation in less than 40 days, leveraging Inbox Health's integrations with Qualifacts ® practice management systems.

practice management systems. 90% of payments were received in the first 15 days of receiving a bill, and 99% of patients opted to continue receiving digital communications.

CHE Behavioral Health Services projects a 15‑day reduction in patient‑pay DSO and a 75% decrease in inbound billing calls to internal staff within the first twelve months.

"We're thrilled to partner with CHE as they scale access to mental health services nationwide," said Blake Walker, Co‑Founder and CEO of Inbox Health. "Patient billing is an extension of patient care, and empathy is essential at every touchpoint. Inbox Health prioritizes clear, empathetic communication throughout the patient billing process – an element that is too often overlooked but critical, particularly in the behavioral health field. By pairing modern payment methods based on patients' preferred communication channels with our hybrid options for live and AI-powered patient support, CHE can improve patient collections, lower statement costs, and, most importantly, give patients the supportive billing experience they deserve."

Under the agreement, Inbox Health's patient billing support team now handles inbound calls, chat, and email for CHE Behavioral Health Services' patient inquiries. An AI-powered support assistant extends access for patients to get the help they need to include nights, weekends, and holidays, available in 60 languages. CHE Behavioral Health Services' internal team maintains full visibility through real‑time dashboards that track statement delivery, payment status, and patient feedback.

About Inbox Health

Inbox Health directly addresses one of the fastest-growing problems in healthcare—the challenge of patient A/R. Built for billing teams, Inbox Health automates patient billing and patient payments and modernizes the patient support experience. Inbox Health improves patient engagement by providing clear medical bills immediately after service, choice of payment methods and communication channels, and fast, empathetic AI-powered support through the phone and live chat. By improving the patient experience, billers see an increase in profitability, cash flow, and collection speeds. With Inbox Health, billing teams report a 60% increase in collection speeds in the first 60 days. Inbox Health provides billing teams an automated, streamlined platform that saves time, reduces paper statement costs, and results in fewer patient phone calls. Inbox Health currently serves over 3,500 healthcare practices and more than 2.8 million patients a year. Headquartered in New Haven, Conn., Inbox Health was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. More information can be found at www.inboxhealth.com.

About CHE Behavioral Health Services

Since 1994, CHE Behavioral Health Services has been a premier provider of behavioral health services. CHE is a national, multispecialty group specializing in mental health care, particularly for adults. They offer a wide range of services, including telehealth therapy, in-person therapy, psychiatry, and support in various settings like telehealth, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Their focus is on making mental health care accessible and reducing the stigma associated with it.

