CheckIT Learning Renames its Neuroscience-Based LMS to Cleo

The brain-based edtech platform by CheckIT Learning becomes Cleo, highlighting the cross-system capabilities of its neuroscience-trained AI model

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheckIT Learning, a global edtech startup providing neuroscience-based classroom tools, announced today that it has renamed its brain-based LMS from CheckIT LMS to Cleo. After more than a year on the market, the platform has become best known for its neuroscience-trained AI companion of the same name, which has come to define the overall user experience.

Recognizing how strongly users resonate with the name Cleo, CheckIT Learning has decided to extend it to its entire learning management ecosystem. Beyond reflecting user sentiment, the change highlights the cross-system application of its proprietary, neuroscience-powered AI model, which is one of the platform's key differentiators.

Unlike many education platforms that simply add an AI assistant as an extra feature, Cleo natively integrates a purpose-built AI model to deliver relevant insights and experiences for both teachers and students. As a result, everything from test preparation and study skills development to lesson planning, content creation, grading, and reporting is interconnected, enabling deeper, more consistent personalization.

"As the only neuroscience-trained AI model for teaching and study support, Cleo has always been the flagship of our LMS platform," says Myriam Da Silva, CEO at CheckIT Learning. "From our earliest conversations with users, we saw how naturally they gravitated toward calling the platform Cleo, and this ultimately guided our decision. We're excited to see what students and educators will achieve with it, and we look forward to continuing to support them on their academic journeys."

With purpose-designed AI trained on neuroscience, Cleo tailors learning to how the brain naturally processes and remembers information, while easing the administrative workload for educators. Developed in collaboration with neuroscience and education experts, it is built to support the real needs of both students and teachers in everyday classroom settings. By bringing together neuroscience-informed learning strategies with practical administrative tools, Cleo creates a unified ecosystem that centralizes tasks for students and educators alike, empowering them with approaches proven to work.

"It only takes a few sessions to grow to love Cleo for its advanced functionality and personalized support," says Srdjan Perovic, CTO at CheckIT Learning. "By addressing common pain points not just for teachers and students, but also for school administrators and parents, it becomes a truly transformative solution for education. The AI model is deeply rooted in brain science, and that foundation is reflected across every feature, shaping the overall user experience. Its potential has already been widely recognized by our user community, and we're excited to continue building toward the future of education."

Cleo is driven by individualization and purpose to empower a meaningful mindset shift in education while transforming everyday processes. By embedding effective strategies into both teaching and learning, it redefines what effective classroom practice looks like. Going beyond grades and performance metrics, Cleo equips students with skills for life, while giving teachers the clarity and confidence to foster deeper engagement and long-term retention in their classrooms.

The benefits are multifold:

Students build critical skills that extend beyond the classroom, including self-efficacy, planning, and organization.

Teachers benefit from simplified classroom management, reduced workload, and research-backed recommendations to improve instruction quality and give more individualized attention to students who need it most.

For administrators, CheckIT LMS simplifies logistics and delivers context by spotlighting long-term instructional trends and connecting staff practices directly to student outcomes. Leaders also gain visibility into how students are shaping their personal vision boards and career paths, allowing schools to align programs and support more strategically.

Districts can ensure curriculum consistency across classrooms and schools, as CheckIT LMS helps them align learning standards, facilitate teacher collaboration, and empower equal access to learning.

For detailed overview of Cleo's features and capabilities visit checkitlearning.com. Stay connected and access more educational insights and resources on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About CheckIT Learning

CheckIT Learning provides neuroscience-based tools for K-12 and higher education to bridge curriculum, achievement, and equity gaps. Its AI-powered LMS is designed to provide individualized learning experiences for every student, while at the same time reducing teacher workload and improving instruction quality. Designed to meet the needs of today's diverse classrooms, CheckIT LMS features Cleo™, a neuroscience-trained AI mentor, which helps students learn how to learn and acts as a 24/7 co-pilot for teachers. By integrating brain-based principles into the study process, Cleo helps students build learning and life skills, while supporting teachers' growth and well-being.

CheckIT LMS has a Responsibly Designed AI certification issued by Digital Promise. It is a formal member of the UNESCO Global Alliance on the Science of Learning for Education and part of iRAISE (International Research-driven Alliance for AI Serving Every child).

Media Contact

Bojana Dobran, CheckIT Learning, 381 616060830, [email protected], https://www.checkitlearning.com/

SOURCE CheckIT Learning