Checkly Expands Monitoring Capabilities with Introduction of Heartbeat Checks

Also introduced today Smart Retries is designed to reduce alert fatigue. This functionality allows users to configure fixed, linear or exponential retry strategies. By doing so, any failing checks are automatically re-run before alerts are triggered. This ensures that the intermittent failures are re-evaluated over extended time frames, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

"The introduction of Heartbeat Checks is a significant milestone for Checkly, marking a substantial expansion of our monitoring capabilities, as it allows users to monitor application code passively for the first time in Checkly history" said Hannes Lenke, CEO and Co-Founder of Checkly. "These new capabilities, driven by our as-code workflow, allow modern DevOps teams to monitor even more layers of their stack, bringing Checkly closer to a full-stack synthetic monitoring solution."

