Checkly Named a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors in Monitoring and Observability Report

To us, this recognition confirms our modern, innovative approach to synthetic monitoring with our monitoring as code workflow and as a sign of our growing adoption with enterprise customers. We believe it strongly honors our team's innovation and the value we and MaC bring to modern DevOps teams. Tweet this

Checkly provides synthetic monitoring as code that offers a faster, integrated and more scalable approach to API and browser digital experience monitoring. This enables a unified process to be followed through the entire software development life cycle, from test through staging and continuous monitoring production environments.

This recognition underscores the advantages that DevOps engineers and organizations can gain by using Checkly. Teams implementing changes on high velocity will find Checkly's synthetic testing and monitoring as code invaluable for reducing the risk of missed downtimes and performance degradation. Additionally, organizations that are committed to open-source technologies will appreciate Checkly's seamless integration capabilities and consistent approach to monitoring.

Checkly's solution, including its Command Line Interface (CLI), is built on three foundational MaC pillars: Code, Test, and Deploy. This streamlined approach integrates across the entire software development lifecycle, empowering teams to code monitoring automation scripts locally, validate them in CI preview deployments, and implement them in production environments. Designed for seamless compatibility with modern DevOps and SRE toolchains, this code-first workflow fosters collaboration, sharing, and optimization.

Checkly is trusted by a wide array of customers across multiple sectors globally including 1Password, Airbus, AutoTrader UK, commercetools, Deno, Joyn, Prisma, Vercel, and Yext. The Monitoring as Code platform extends the value it offers through integrations with observability solutions like Coralogix, CI/CD platforms like GitHub and GitLab, incident alerting tools like OpsGenie, PagerDuty, and Prometheus, as well as infrastructure-as-code tools including Terraform and Pulumi.

About Checkly

Checkly is a leading provider of Monitoring as Code solutions, empowering DevOps teams to automate their monitoring configuration and support high-velocity changes. Checkly's solutions, including the CLI, are trusted by engineering teams worldwide, enabling them to collaborate, share, optimize, and increase velocity of monitoring configurations. For more information, please visit https://checklyhq.com and follow @ChecklyHQ on Twitter.

