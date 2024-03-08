Checkmarx and Firefly Integrate to Set New Standards in Cloud Infrastructure Security and Management

Checkmarx, the leader in cloud-native application security, has teamed up with Firefly, a cloud asset management trailblazer.

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a move to help drive cloud management and security standards, Checkmarx, the leader in cloud-native application security, has teamed up with Firefly, a cloud asset management trailblazer. This integration empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of cloud infrastructure with unparalleled security, compliance, and optimization.

Leveraging Checkmarx' open-source tool, KICS, for static code analysis of Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), Firefly will enable its customers to ensure their cloud IaC adheres to the highest security standards. This collaboration is designed to meet the pressing regulatory compliance needs and to optimize cloud infrastructure for safe and efficient usage.

"With cloud-native technologies taking center stage in almost every application, and with the responsibility shift in cloud infrastructure towards developers, cloud misconfigurations are becoming a critical attack vector," said Ori Bendet, VP of Product Management at Checkmarx. "A simple mistake in IaC configuration can meet production in mere minutes and be exploited almost immediately after. Working with Firefly will allow DevOps engineers and developers to get faster and better security of their IaC right from the get-go."

Ido Neeman, CEO of Firefly: "We are excited about incorporating KICS and utilizing Checkmarx' technology to enhance cloud asset scanning from code to cloud, offering a significant advancement for Firefly's clients. This collaboration is set to provide Checkmarx customers with improved oversight and management of their increasingly intricate multi-cloud projects."

Empowering Cloud Infrastructure with KICS and Firefly:

Comprehensive Cloud Coverage: The partnership extends KICS's capabilities to all cloud resources, including those unmanaged or deployed via ClickOps, Kubernetes resources, and SaaS applications integral to cloud platforms, such as CDNs, databases, identity providers, and observability solutions.

Security at Every Stage: The integration will allow users to seamlessly run the KICS scanner on any IaC pull request, deploy or change cloud resources, and scan existing cloud resources to detect vulnerabilities early.

IaC and Cloud Drift Control: Firefly will empower Checkmarx customers to achieve comprehensive visibility into their IaC ecosystem, covering modules, state files, and providers and understand their IaC coverage, detect, alert, and resolve cloud infrastructure drifts.

Already adopted by leading Fortune 500 companies and SMBs alike, this partnership empowers cloud teams to manage and secure their cloud infrastructure effectively. By overcoming challenges associated with IaC Posture Management (IaCPM), Firefly and Checkmarx set new cloud security and governance standards.

This partnership between Checkmarx and Firefly is a testament to their commitment to simplifying the complexity of multi-cloud environments. By integrating Firefly with Checkmarx's KICS project, both companies underscore their dedication to providing a seamless, secure, and optimized cloud experience, ensuring organizations can confidently meet the challenges of modern cloud infrastructure management.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leader in application security and ensures that enterprises worldwide can secure their application development from code to cloud. The company's consolidated Checkmarx One platform and services address the needs of enterprises by improving security and reducing TCO, while simultaneously building trust between AppSec, developers, and CISOs. Checkmarx believes it's not just about finding risk but remediating it across the entire application footprint and software supply chain with one seamless process for all relevant stakeholders. The company is honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, which includes 60 percent of all Fortune 100 companies.

About Firefly

As a leader in cloud asset management, Firefly provides a comprehensive platform designed to simplify multi-cloud complexity for DevOps and Cloud Engineers. With features like asset inventory, change history, and policy enforcement, Firefly empowers organizations to manage their cloud assets efficiently and securely.

