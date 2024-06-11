CheckMat Daphne Launches "Rolling for Hope" Charity to Empower Underprivileged Youth Through Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

CheckMat Daphne, a renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym, is proud to announce the launch of its new charity initiative, "Rolling for Hope." This charity aims to bring skilled Brazilian jiu-jitsu coaches from Brazil to teach underprivileged children in the Daphne area, providing them with valuable life skills and opportunities for personal growth.
DAPHNE, Ala., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CheckMat Daphne, a renowned Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym, is proud to announce the launch of its new charity initiative, "Rolling for Hope." This charity aims to bring skilled Brazilian jiu-jitsu coaches from Brazil to teach underprivileged children in the Daphne area, providing them with valuable life skills and opportunities for personal growth.
Rolling for Hope is dedicated to using the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu to instill discipline, humility, hard work, and respect in young individuals who might not otherwise have access to such enriching experiences. By learning these essential life skills, children will gain confidence and character that will benefit them both on and off the mat.
Sid Sexton, one of the founders of CheckMat Daphne and Rolling for Hope, shares his vision: "At CheckMat Daphne and more specifically, Rolling for Hope, I've witnessed firsthand the transformative power of Jiu-Jitsu. Our professors, many of whom are Brazilian-born, not only impart high-quality instruction but also embody the core values of discipline, humility, hard work, and respect. These lessons resonate deeply with our underprivileged students, helping them grow both on and off the mat. It's incredibly rewarding to see these young individuals develop confidence and character while our professors also thrive and build successful lives here in America."
To support this initiative, Rolling for Hope is seeking to raise an additional $20,000 by August to meet its goal of $40,000, ensuring the program's success for the upcoming school year. Thanks to a generous donor, every donation made will be matched up to $20,000, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution. The funds raised will go towards bringing expert Brazilian jiu-jitsu coaches to Daphne, providing training equipment and uniforms for the children, covering travel and accommodation costs for the coaches, and organizing community events to promote the program and its benefits.
As of today, Rolling for Hope has already raised $20,000 and is on track to meet its goal with the community's help. Contributions can be made easily and securely at https://brand.page/rollingforhope/
About CheckMat Daphne: CheckMat Daphne is a premier Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym located in Daphne, Alabama. Known for its high-quality instruction and welcoming community, CheckMat Daphne is committed to spreading the benefits of jiu-jitsu to individuals of all ages and backgrounds.
Media Contact
Katie Wilson, CheckMat Daphne, 1 (251)626-3309, [email protected]
SOURCE CheckMat Daphne
