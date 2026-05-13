Checkmate Introduces a Three-Pillar Framework for Digital Menu Boards: Monitoring, Content, and Experimentation

"Digital menu boards have been the least accountable surface in restaurants for years," said Brett Spiegel. "Checkmate's three-pillar approach changes that: Monitoring delivers visibility, Content enables speed, and Experimentation turns menu boards into measurable revenue drivers." Post this

Solving the "Black Box" with Monitoring:

The first pillar, Monitoring, eliminates uncertainty. With Checkmate's monitoring dashboard, brands have complete visibility into every hardware component and exactly what is displayed on every screen across every location at any given time. Monitoring ensures operators never have to question what guests are seeing or whether systems are functioning correctly.

Unlocking Speed with Fully Managed Content:

The second pillar, Content, addresses one of the industry's most persistent bottlenecks: slow updates. While traditional vendors can take weeks to implement changes, Checkmate reduces turnaround to days.

Our dedicated, white-glove team manages all updates end-to-end—including limited-time offers (LTOs), pricing changes, and daypart transitions—24/7. Brands get the speed and consistency of modern software plus managed services without any operational burden on their internal teams.

Driving Measurable Growth Through Experimentation:

The third pillar, Experimentation, transforms digital menu boards from static displays into performance-driven assets. Instead of simply publishing menus, brands can test different layouts, product placements, and recommendations to understand what truly influences guest behavior. This approach gives brands a clear, data-backed understanding of what drives performance, turning menu boards into a measurable growth lever.

A Framework Built for Modern Restaurant Growth:

Together, these three pillars—Monitoring, Content, and Experimentation—power a unified digital menu board software platform that delivers:

Control: Full visibility and brand protection across every location

Speed: Rapid execution without operational strain

Growth: Continuous optimization that drives measurable revenue impact

Restaurant leaders interested in learning how this approach can drive measurable revenue growth are encouraged to request a demo and explore the software platform in action: https://www.itsacheckmate.com/get-a-demo/digital-menu-boards

About Checkmate:

Checkmate is the leading enterprise ordering platform that helps restaurants grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver better digital guest experiences. By connecting ordering channels, operational systems, and in-store technology, Checkmate empowers restaurant brands to operate more efficiently while maintaining full visibility and control across their digital ecosystem.

Media Contact

Irina Jordan, Checkmate, 1 7604108134, [email protected], https://www.itsacheckmate.com/

SOURCE Checkmate