Checkmate Introduces AI-Powered Digital Menu Boards with Machine Learning and Dynamic Upsell Capabilities

Checkmate enables real-time, cart-based upsell recommendations using affinity mapping and ordering data to drive more relevant on-premise offers.
NEW YORK CITY, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Checkmate recently announced AI-driven capabilities for its Digital Menu Board (DMB) platform, enabling restaurant brands to deliver dynamic, personalized upsells powered by machine learning and real-time cart data.
As restaurants look for new ways to increase average order value (AOV), static upsell strategies and one-size-fits-all promotions are no longer sufficient. Checkmate's digital menu boards apply machine learning and affinity mapping to identify which items are most likely to be purchased together, and dynamically surface those recommendations at the point of decision.
Checkmate's DMB platform analyzes ordering patterns across locations to build affinity models, identifying relationships between menu items, such as which products are most commonly purchased together. These insights power dynamic upsell offers that adapt in real time based on a customer's current cart.
For example, if a customer adds a specific entrée, the menu board can instantly surface the most relevant add-ons, sides, or upgrades with the highest likelihood of conversion, rather than relying on static or generic upsell prompts.
Key capabilities include:
- Machine learning-powered affinity mapping to identify high-performing item pairings
- Real-time, cart-based upsell recommendations tailored to each transaction
- Dynamic menu updates that adapt based on ordering behavior
- Continuous optimization, improving recommendations as more data is collected
Unlike traditional upsell strategies that rely on manual rules or static configurations, Checkmate's AI-driven menu boards continuously learn and improve over time, helping brands increase relevance, conversion rates, and overall order value.
By transforming digital menu boards into intelligent, responsive systems, Checkmate enables restaurant brands to unlock incremental revenue at the point of purchase without adding operational complexity.
Media Contact
Irina Jordan, Checkmate, 1 7604108134, [email protected], https://www.itsacheckmate.com/
SOURCE Checkmate
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