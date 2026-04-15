Checkmate Introduces AI-Powered Digital Menu Boards with Machine Learning and Dynamic Upsell Capabilities

"With AI, digital menu boards can respond to each order in real time," said Brett Spiegel, VP of Direct Ordering at Checkmate. "We help brands deliver the right upsell at the right moment based on what's in the customer's cart." Post this

Checkmate's DMB platform analyzes ordering patterns across locations to build affinity models, identifying relationships between menu items, such as which products are most commonly purchased together. These insights power dynamic upsell offers that adapt in real time based on a customer's current cart.

For example, if a customer adds a specific entrée, the menu board can instantly surface the most relevant add-ons, sides, or upgrades with the highest likelihood of conversion, rather than relying on static or generic upsell prompts.

Key capabilities include:

Machine learning-powered affinity mapping to identify high-performing item pairings

Real-time, cart-based upsell recommendations tailored to each transaction

Dynamic menu updates that adapt based on ordering behavior

Continuous optimization, improving recommendations as more data is collected

Unlike traditional upsell strategies that rely on manual rules or static configurations, Checkmate's AI-driven menu boards continuously learn and improve over time, helping brands increase relevance, conversion rates, and overall order value.

By transforming digital menu boards into intelligent, responsive systems, Checkmate enables restaurant brands to unlock incremental revenue at the point of purchase without adding operational complexity.

Media Contact

Irina Jordan, Checkmate, 1 7604108134, [email protected], https://www.itsacheckmate.com/

SOURCE Checkmate