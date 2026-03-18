Checkmate Launches Advanced Digital Menu Board Monitoring Dashboard, Giving Restaurant Brands Real-Time Visibility and Control

"The drive-thru is the largest revenue channel for most QSRs, yet operators often don't know if their boards are working," said Brett Spiegel, VP of Direct Ordering at Checkmate. "Our DMB Monitoring Dashboard gives real-time visibility so every screen is accurate, on, and driving check size." Post this

Through the Checkmate platform, operators can:

Monitor DMB hardware health and connectivity across locations

Detect outages or technical issues instantly

View any location's DMB in real time

Confirm that pricing, promotions, and LTOs have rolled out correctly

Verify that upsells and merchandising placements are displaying as intended

Beyond visibility, Checkmate also provides proactive operational support. The platform automatically alerts Checkmate's support team whenever an issue is detected, allowing specialists to investigate and resolve problems immediately - often before store teams or customers notice an issue.

By combining technology monitoring with human operational support, Checkmate acts as a continuous protection layer for digital menu boards, ensuring that menu content, promotions, and pricing remain accurate and revenue-driving across every location. As restaurants continue investing in digital menu infrastructure, Checkmate's DMB monitoring capabilities provide the critical operational assurance needed to ensure those investments perform as intended.

About Checkmate:

Checkmate empowers enterprise restaurant brands with powerful ordering solutions and hands-on support. Our scalable technology enables restaurants to drive sales across channels, including custom websites, apps, kiosks, catering, third-party marketplaces, digital menu boards, voice AI, and more. With seamless integrations, smarter analytics, and 24/7 service, Checkmate helps brands conquer their digital goals. Restaurants can launch unique ordering experiences, centrally manage menus, recapture revenue, leverage customer data, and continually adapt with new integrations. Learn more at Checkmate | Powerful ordering solutions for busy restaurants.

Media Contact

Irina Jordan, Checkmate, 1 7604108134, [email protected], itsacheckmate.com

SOURCE Checkmate