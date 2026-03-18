Checkmate Launches Advanced Digital Menu Board Monitoring Dashboard, Giving Restaurant Brands Real-Time Visibility and Control

LKCheckmate unveils real-time monitoring for digital menu boards, ensuring pricing, promotions, and hardware performance are always visible and operational.
NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Checkmate, a leading provider of enterprise restaurant ordering solutions, recently announced a powerful new suite of monitoring tools for Digital Menu Boards (DMBs), giving restaurant brands unprecedented real-time visibility into both the hardware and software performance of their in-store and drive-thru menu screens. The new capability ensures operators always know what is being displayed, whether systems are functioning properly, and when immediate action is needed to protect revenue and brand consistency.
Digital menu boards have become a cornerstone of modern restaurant operations, especially for drive-thru and quick-service brands. Yet most brands still lack a reliable way to monitor whether screens are operational, if limited-time offers (LTOs) are displaying correctly, or whether pricing and upsell prompts are appearing as intended. Without active monitoring, restaurants often have no visibility when screens go dark, content fails to update, or incorrect pricing appears. These issues can go unnoticed for hours or even days and directly impact revenue and customer experience. Checkmate's new DMB monitoring dashboard addresses this critical blind spot by providing a centralized dashboard where restaurant operators and corporate teams can monitor menu board performance across every location in real time.
Through the Checkmate platform, operators can:
- Monitor DMB hardware health and connectivity across locations
- Detect outages or technical issues instantly
- View any location's DMB in real time
- Confirm that pricing, promotions, and LTOs have rolled out correctly
- Verify that upsells and merchandising placements are displaying as intended
Beyond visibility, Checkmate also provides proactive operational support. The platform automatically alerts Checkmate's support team whenever an issue is detected, allowing specialists to investigate and resolve problems immediately - often before store teams or customers notice an issue.
By combining technology monitoring with human operational support, Checkmate acts as a continuous protection layer for digital menu boards, ensuring that menu content, promotions, and pricing remain accurate and revenue-driving across every location. As restaurants continue investing in digital menu infrastructure, Checkmate's DMB monitoring capabilities provide the critical operational assurance needed to ensure those investments perform as intended.
About Checkmate:
Checkmate empowers enterprise restaurant brands with powerful ordering solutions and hands-on support. Our scalable technology enables restaurants to drive sales across channels, including custom websites, apps, kiosks, catering, third-party marketplaces, digital menu boards, voice AI, and more. With seamless integrations, smarter analytics, and 24/7 service, Checkmate helps brands conquer their digital goals. Restaurants can launch unique ordering experiences, centrally manage menus, recapture revenue, leverage customer data, and continually adapt with new integrations. Learn more at Checkmate | Powerful ordering solutions for busy restaurants.
Media Contact
Irina Jordan, Checkmate, 1 7604108134, [email protected], itsacheckmate.com
SOURCE Checkmate
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