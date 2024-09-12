Checkmate Unveils New Loyalty & Marketing Solution to Unify Customer Engagement Tools for Enterprise Restaurants

Powerful add-on to the direct ordering platform empowers brands to build lasting customer connections and drive business growth
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Checkmate, a leading ordering solutions provider for restaurants, announced today the launch of its new Loyalty & Marketing platform, adding a powerful suite of customer engagement tools to its already robust Direct Ordering (DO) platform. This unified solution integrates loyalty, ordering, and marketing into one seamless system, allowing enterprise restaurant brands to deliver personalized customer experiences, boost repeat business, and drive revenue through data-driven marketing strategies.
In today's competitive restaurant landscape, brands must attract and retain customers while maximizing the value of each interaction. Checkmate's Loyalty & Marketing solution addresses these challenges by offering a holistic set of features designed to help enterprise restaurants grow through targeted promotions and campaigns across all digital channels.
"Our Loyalty & Marketing solution is a game-changer for restaurant brands," said Brett Spiegel, VP of Direct Ordering for Checkmate. "As an add-on to our Direct Ordering platform, it combines loyalty, marketing, and voice AI into one powerful tool. By integrating these critical functions, we're helping restaurants build stronger, more personalized connections with their guests. With repeat business continuing to play a larger role in driving sales, this isn't just a nice-to-have—it's crucial for driving customer loyalty and sustaining long-term growth."
Key features include:
- Customizable loyalty programs with flexible rewards
- Targeted marketing campaigns based on customer behavior and preferences
- Advanced customer segmentation and analytics
- Ability to engage customers across all digital channels
- AI-driven content creation with drag-and-drop tools
- Intuitive interfaces for marketing, loyalty, and guest management
- 90-day expert onboarding and agency service to ensure success
The seamless integration of these tools, alongside the existing capabilities of Checkmate's Direct Ordering platform, offers enterprise restaurant brands a more efficient way to manage customer relationships, increase repeat business, and drive measurable results.
What truly sets this solution apart is its ability to unify the many different components restaurant brands need—third-party integrations, first-party ordering, kiosks, loyalty programs, marketing tools, and voice AI—all within a single platform. This approach gives brands unprecedented control and insight into their operations, streamlining processes that were once managed through fragmented solutions.
About Checkmate
Checkmate empowers enterprise restaurant brands with powerful ordering solutions and hands-on support. The brand's scalable technology enables restaurants to drive sales across channels, including custom websites, apps, kiosks, catering, third-party marketplaces, voice AI and more. With seamless integrations, smarter analytics, and 24/7 service, Checkmate helps brands conquer their digital goals. Restaurants can launch unique ordering experiences, centrally manage menus, recapture revenue, leverage customer data, and continually adapt with new integrations. Regardless of how you want to grow, Checkmate has the tools and guidance to power, manage, and evolve your digital business. Learn more at itsacheckmate.com.
