Checkmate Unveils New Loyalty & Marketing Solution to Unify Customer Engagement Tools for Enterprise Restaurants

"Our Loyalty & Marketing solution is a game-changer for restaurant brands," said Brett Spiegel, VP of Direct Ordering for Checkmate. "As an add-on to our Direct Ordering platform, it combines loyalty, marketing, and voice AI into one powerful tool. By integrating these critical functions, we're helping restaurants build stronger, more personalized connections with their guests. With repeat business continuing to play a larger role in driving sales, this isn't just a nice-to-have—it's crucial for driving customer loyalty and sustaining long-term growth."

Key features include:

Customizable loyalty programs with flexible rewards





Targeted marketing campaigns based on customer behavior and preferences





Advanced customer segmentation and analytics





Ability to engage customers across all digital channels





AI-driven content creation with drag-and-drop tools





Intuitive interfaces for marketing, loyalty, and guest management





90-day expert onboarding and agency service to ensure success

The seamless integration of these tools, alongside the existing capabilities of Checkmate's Direct Ordering platform, offers enterprise restaurant brands a more efficient way to manage customer relationships, increase repeat business, and drive measurable results.

What truly sets this solution apart is its ability to unify the many different components restaurant brands need—third-party integrations, first-party ordering, kiosks, loyalty programs, marketing tools, and voice AI—all within a single platform. This approach gives brands unprecedented control and insight into their operations, streamlining processes that were once managed through fragmented solutions.

For more information about Checkmate's Loyalty & Marketing solution, visit

itsacheckmate.com.

About Checkmate

Checkmate empowers enterprise restaurant brands with powerful ordering solutions and hands-on support. The brand's scalable technology enables restaurants to drive sales across channels, including custom websites, apps, kiosks, catering, third-party marketplaces, voice AI and more. With seamless integrations, smarter analytics, and 24/7 service, Checkmate helps brands conquer their digital goals. Restaurants can launch unique ordering experiences, centrally manage menus, recapture revenue, leverage customer data, and continually adapt with new integrations. Regardless of how you want to grow, Checkmate has the tools and guidance to power, manage, and evolve your digital business. Learn more at itsacheckmate.com.

