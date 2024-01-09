Checkpoint Revolution: Navigating New Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, discover insights shaping cancer treatment and learn about the impact of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), patient responses and the future of ICI therapies. Attendees will get a review of the latest statistics on FDA-approved ICIs, their combination therapies and what's new in the space. The featured speaker will discuss the latest research and guidelines on resistance mechanisms to ICIs, dosing optimization and the management of immune-related adverse events. The speaker will also provide an introduction to new biomarkers for predicting ICI response and strategies for patient stratification. Further, attendees will learn about emerging areas such as the role of the microbiome in modulating ICI response and novel immune checkpoints under investigation.
TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar on cancer immunotherapy, exploring immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, combination treatments and strategies to predict patient responses in cancer treatment.
Since their initial approval in 2011 for metastatic melanoma, ICIs have changed the treatment paradigm in oncology. To date, eight ICIs and 35 ICI-based combination immunotherapies have been approved by the FDA across diverse tumor types. First-line programmed cell death protein 1/programmed cell death ligand 1 (PD-1/PD-L1) inhibitors have become increasingly common for the treatment of metastatic cancer, with significant survival benefits. Still, while a subset of patients exhibit deep, durable responses to these therapeutics, the majority do not respond to single-agent ICIs and many experience immune-related adverse events.
To improve the efficacy and safety of ICIs and advance the understanding of the molecular pathways that cause cancer resistance, it is crucial to find new, effective and tolerable combination treatments. In this webinar, the featured speaker will explore the latest advancements in ICI and discuss strategies for expanding the use of these novel therapeutics.
Join this webinar to discover insights shaping cancer treatment and learn about the impact of ICIs, patient responses and the future of ICI therapies.
Join Ayesha A. Pandit, MD, MS, MBA, Vice President, Oncology & Hematology Medical Affairs, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Checkpoint Revolution: Navigating New Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy.
