Cheer Pack North America and Ice Cream Ventures Partner to Launch Swizi, a Soft Serve Spouted Pouch That Delivers

Every 'ice cream in a spouted pouch' attempt before Swizi involved tradeoffs. The texture was off, the price was too high, or the portion size did not make sense at retail... We invested the time and capital to solve those issues because there is no shortcut to real soft serve. Post this

Swizi changes the spouted pouch game by combining a carefully developed formulation, a satisfying portion size, and an accessible price point. It delivers a complete, everyday indulgence while bringing a long-envisioned concept to life.

What It Took to Get It Right

Producing real soft serve in a flexible spouted pouch requires more than packaging innovation. It required rethinking the manufacturing process. Ice Cream Ventures offers a proven spouted pouch and cap filling system that can also be used to deliver your brand to market.

Swizi is 5.1 ounces of real ice cream made with real cream, milk powder, and cane sugar. It delivers the familiar taste and texture of soft serve in a format that fits easily into a cooler, backpack, or a child's hand in the backseat.

The experience is simple…and delicious. Remove from the freezer, let it thaw for a few minutes, then squeeze and enjoy. No spoon, no cone, and no mess. Swizi launches in chocolate and vanilla, with additional flavors in development.

Cheer Pack N.A. supports Ice Cream Ventures with spouted pouch and cap technology designed for durability, clean dispensing, and ease of use for a portable frozen dessert.

Combining Product and Packaging Expertise

Ice Cream Ventures brings the formulation and manufacturing expertise needed to produce true soft serve in a spouted pouch. Its production model is designed to scale across retail, foodservice, and co-branded programs, allowing established brands to enter the category without major capital investment.

Cheer Pack N.A. complements this capability with packaging that improves packaging reliability, portability, and superior graphics. Together, the two companies offer a fully-integrated solution that reduces complexity and helps bring products to market faster.

"Every 'ice cream in a spouted pouch' attempt before Swizi involved tradeoffs. The texture was off, the price was too high, or the portion size did not make sense at retail," said Nick Crabtree, Founder of Ice Cream Ventures. "We invested the time and capital to solve those issues because there is no shortcut to real soft serve. Partnering with Cheer Pack North America gives us the packaging performance to match, from clean dispensing to on-the-go convenience."

"This collaboration brings together our synergistic strengths," said Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing at Cheer Pack North America. "Ice Cream Ventures delivers the taste and texture consumers expect at an appealing price point. Our role is to ensure the packaging performs just as well, with consistent reliability and convenience, that elevates the consumer experience."

Built for Channels Soft Serve Has Not Reached

Traditional soft serve depends on equipment, power, and staff. Ice Cream Ventures remove those barriers. The partnership is focused on expanding into locations where soft serve has historically been impractical, including stadiums, golf courses, grab-and-go retail, amusement parks, and convenience stores.

Swizi is currently in early rollout, with broader distribution planned throughout 2026.

For brands interested in entering the portable frozen dessert category, Ice Cream Ventures offers co-branded and private-label opportunities using its proprietary process, paired with Cheer Pack N.A.'s spouted pouch and cap packaging technology. More information is available at www.swizisoft.com or by contacting Ice Cream Ventures directly.

About Ice Cream Ventures

Ice Cream Ventures is a Greenville, NC-based food company focused on developing frozen dessert formats that deliver on taste, texture, and price across channels where traditional ice cream is difficult to serve. Its flagship product, Swizi Soft Serve Ice Cream, is designed for both direct-to-consumer and partnership opportunities with established brands. Additional information is available on our website: www.swizisoft.com.

About Cheer Pack North America

Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack N.A.) is the leading manufacturer of spouted flexible pouches and caps in North America, operating from a 315,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. The company is a fully integrated supplier of Made in the USA stock and custom injection-molded caps and spouts, as well as flexible flat and spouted pouch packaging solutions for food and non-food applications, including hot fill, retort, cold and ambient fill, and high-pressure processing (HPP).

As Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs expand across the United States, Cheer Pack N.A. develops spouted pouch and cap innovations designed to support material source reduction, EPR-alignment, and PE recycle-ready solutions while maintaining high packaging performance, reliability, and consumer convenience.

The CHEER PACK® Innovation Center™ delivers custom packaging design expertise, production-scale loaner filling equipment and technical on-site collaboration to accelerate time-to-market. Additional information is available on our website: www.cheerpack.com.

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Media Contact

Al Madonna, Cheer Pack North America, 1 5089277800, [email protected], www.cheerpack.com

SOURCE Cheer Pack North America