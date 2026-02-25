Cheer Pack North America and Skjodt-Barrett Foods Launch a Customizable Protein Smoothie Platform for On-the-Go Brands

This collaboration brings together complementary strengths... By aligning Skjodt-Barrett Foods' formulation and filling expertise with our EPR-aligned spouted pouch and cap innovations... Post this

A Scalable Protein Smoothie Platform

The platform features smoothie formulations delivering 12g of complete protein in a convenient spouted pouch format. Made with real fruit, the smoothies offer a smooth, great-tasting experience with no chalky finish or gritty texture, aligning with consumer expectations for clean-label, better-for-you products.

Flexible formulation capabilities allow brands to tailor products to their portfolio needs, including:

Organic or conventional ingredient options

Functional nutrition add-in for vitamin content, fiber or no sugar added claims

Coconut Cream and Dairy Cream based formula options

Combining Product and Packaging Expertise

Skjodt-Barrett Foods brings extensive experience in ingredient sourcing, formulation, food safety, and flexible pouch filling, supporting brands from concept development through commercialization. Cheer Pack North America complements this expertise with innovative spouted pouch and cap solutions that enhance portability, ease-of-use, and shelf differentiation.

Together, the partnership enables brand owners to reduce complexity, accelerate speed to market, and optimize product quality and packaging efficiency in a competitive and fast-moving category.

"Innovation is most durable when it is built on a foundation of technical mastery. While we have spent the last decade mastering the complexities of integrating whey protein into caramel bar layers, we see this new launch as the natural evolution of that expertise. Applying our institutional knowledge to a protein-in-a-pouch format allows us to offer the market a refined, high-performance system that prioritizes both ingredient integrity and delivery efficiency. In executing this vision, there are no better partners than Cheer Pack North America to help us scale this expanded partnership," said Guy Burton, Chief Revenue Officer at Skjodt-Barrett Foods.

"This collaboration brings together complementary strengths," said Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing at Cheer Pack North America. "By aligning Skjodt-Barrett Foods' formulation and filling expertise with our EPR-aligned spouted pouch and cap innovations, we're offering brands a practical, scalable solution that simplifies development while meeting growing demand for high protein products."

Built for Multiple Go-to-Market Strategies

The protein smoothie platform is well suited for active, wellness-focused consumers and supports a wide range of go-to-market strategies, from emerging brands to established private-label programs. Through this partnership, brands gain access to integrated technical, operational, and packaging support designed to help them compete effectively and scale with confidence.

Brands interested in exploring this customizable protein smoothie platform in EPR-aligned spouted pouch packaging can learn more by visiting www.cheerpack.com or www.sbfoods.com. Also, each company will have representatives available to meet-in- person at the Natural Products Expo West show in Anaheim, CA from March 4 – 6, 2026.

About Cheer Pack North America

Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack N.A.) is the leading manufacturer of spouted flexible pouches and caps in North America, operating from a 315,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. The company is a fully integrated supplier of Made in the USA stock and custom injection-molded caps and spouts, as well as flexible flat and spouted pouch packaging solutions for food and non-food applications, including hot fill, retort, cold and ambient fill, and high-pressure processing (HPP).

As Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs expand across the United States, Cheer Pack N.A. develops spouted pouch and cap innovations designed to support material source reduction, EPR-alignment, and PE recycle-ready solutions while maintaining high packaging performance, reliability, and consumer convenience.

The CHEER PACK® Innovation Center™ delivers custom packaging design expertise, production-scale loaner filling equipment and technical on-site collaboration to accelerate time-to-market.

About Skjodt-Barrett Foods

Skjodt-Barrett Foods is a leading provider of food formulation and manufacturing solutions, partnering with brands to develop high-quality products across a wide range of categories. With deep expertise in ingredient sourcing, innovation, food safety, and flexible packaging formats, Skjodt-Barrett Foods helps customers bring differentiated, great-tasting products to market efficiently and at-scale.

