Cheer Pack North America Made in the USA - Powering Private Label Growth at PLMA in Rosemont, IL

Cheer Pack North America to Attend PLMA's 2025 Annual Private Label Trade Show, Showcasing Spouted Pouch Innovations Designed to Minimize EPR Fees

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack N.A.), the leading manufacturer of spouted pouch and cap packaging in North America, will attend PLMA's 2025 Annual Private Label Trade Show, taking place November 17–18 in Rosemont, IL. Recognized as the only Brand Owner event dedicated exclusively to private label, PLMA brings together retailers, brand owners, manufacturers, and suppliers who are shaping one of the fastest-growing sectors in consumer- packaged goods.

Cheer Pack N.A. Sustainable+™ portfolio of spouted pouches and caps are 1. Designed to minimize EPR fees and 2. Proudly 'Made in the U.S.A.' in our Boston, Massachusetts area facility to optimize Brand Owners' supply chain stability and lead times.

What CPNA Brings to Private Label Leaders

Cheer Pack's flexible packaging innovations help retailers and private label brand owners deliver differentiation, sustainability, and speed-to-market. Core solutions include:

CHEERCircle™ Recycle-Ready and PCR Spouted Pouches with Vizi™ Caps

Available in All-PE recycle-ready or PCR-content formats, these lightweight, lower-carbon footprint innovations facilitate EPR fee reductions—up to 50% to 60% compared to glass, rigid plastic, or multi-laminate structures.

SqueezeNSip™ Spout with Flow-Control Technology

Ideal for beverages, on-the-go consumption and lifestyle applications, this lightweight alternative to glass and rigid plastic bottles reduces material use by up to 60%.

MultiFlex™, Inverted & Corner Spouted Pouches

Cube-efficient and ideal for multi-serve categories, these formats reduce packaging weight and improve logistical efficiencies.

Cubes™ Side-Gusset Spouted Pouches for Retail and E-Commerce

Cubes™ spouted pouches deliver storage and transportation advantages, shelf optimization, and reduced environmental impact.

"Made in the USA" Advantage for Private Label Brands

As private label continues to significantly grow, U.S.-based innovation and production are critical for speed, reliability, and EPR alignment, our domestic manufacturing facility located near Boston, Massachusetts helps private label brands reduce supply-chain risk, avoid tariff fluctuations,and respond faster to consumer trends, while helping to address the needs of the rapidly evolving sustainability landscape."

-Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing

Will You Be at PLMA? Let's Connect.

The Cheer Pack N.A team will be meeting with retailers, brand owners, and private label product developers to explore packaging solutions designed to accelerate growth in key categories including refrigerated yogurt (dairy and plant-based), ice cream, snacks, beverages, sauces, nut butters, and personal care.

Attendees interested in meeting with Cheer Pack N.A.'s team during the show can visit https://www.cheerpack.com/contact-us or call (1-888-593-2214) to schedule a conversation.

About Cheer Pack North America

Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack N.A.) is the leading manufacturer of spouted flexible pouch and cap packaging in North America. Located in a state-of-the-art 315,000 square foot facility in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Cheer Pack N.A. is a fully integrated supplier of 'Made in USA' stock and custom injection molded parts, flexible flat and spouted pouches, and a strategic partner to leading global filling equipment providers.

CHEER PACK® spouted or flat pouches, recloseable, tamper-evident caps and easy-flow spouts are available in a wide variety of colors, shapes, sizes, and materials. These solutions support a broad range of food and non-food applications, including hot fill, retort, cold/ambient fill, and high-pressure processing.

The CHEER PACK® Innovation Center™, which includes production-filling loaner equipment, is designed to fast-track new product development and accelerate speed-to-market.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with the Cheer Pack N.A. team during PLMA 2025, visit www.cheerpack.com or call 1-888-593-2214.

Media Contact

Al Madonna, Cheer Pack North America, 1 508-927-7800, [email protected], www.cheerpack.com

SOURCE Cheer Pack North America