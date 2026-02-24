Cheer Pack North America Showcases U.S.-Made, EPR-Aligned Packaging Solutions at Natural Products Expo West 2026

Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack N.A.), a leading North American manufacturer of spouted pouch and cap packaging, will have representatives attending Natural Products Expo West 2026, held March 4–6 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Expo West is the natural and organic industry's premier event, bringing together brands and innovators focused on sustainability, regulatory readiness, and long-term growth.

WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack N.A.), a leading North American manufacturer of spouted pouch and cap packaging, will have representatives attending Natural Products Expo West 2026, held March 4–6 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Expo West is the natural and organic industry's premier event, bringing together brands and innovators focused on sustainability, regulatory readiness, and long-term growth.

As Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programs are implemented in states such as Oregon and Colorado, and California SB-54 drives nationwide changes to packaging requirements, brand owners are facing increased scrutiny around material choices, reporting obligations, and total system costs. At Expo West, Cheer Pack N.A. reps will share flexible spouted pouch packaging solutions developed to support EPR alignment, source reduction, and "D4R" (Designed for Recycling) packaging mandates, while helping brands manage EPR fee exposure—without compromising performance, shelf appeal, or consumer convenience.

Designed for Material Efficiency and EPR Program Alignment

Cheer Pack N.A.'s Sustainable+™ spouted pouch portfolio is engineered around material efficiency, lightweighting, and design-for-recyclability principles, consistent with EPR program guidance administered by Circular Action Alliance (CAA) and other Producer Responsibility Organizations (PRO's).

Our PE (Polyethylene) Recycle-Ready spouted pouch and lighter weight PE cap solutions can reduce EPR fees by up to 50 percent compared to glass, rigid plastic, and multi-material flexible spouted pouch alternatives by lowering overall packaging weight - factors commonly reflected in EPR eco-modulation frameworks in Oregon and Colorado, and expected to influence fee structures under California SB-54.

Featured innovative solutions include:

CHEERCircle™ PE Recycle-Ready spouted pouches with PCR content and Vizi™ caps, designed using a mono-material PE structure intended to be compatible with polyethylene recycling streams, where appropriate collection and processing infrastructure exists, while reducing overall package weight and EPR fee exposure.

SqueezeNSip™ flow-control spouts, a lightweight beverage packaging format designed to reduce spills and food waste while minimizing total material usage—supporting source-reduction objectives emphasized under SB-54.

MultiFlex™ inverted and corner-spouted pouches, optimized for multi-serve formats, 'Refill and Reuse' applications, and logistical efficiencies, aligning with waste-reduction and reuse priorities outlined in California's framework.

Cubes™ side-gusset pouches, designed to improve cube efficiency and transportation utilization (versus alternative package material formats, e.g., glass and rigid plastic), which can contribute to lower system-wide carbon emissions and reduced EPR cost impacts.

'Made in the U.S.A.' Manufacturing Built for Compliance and Reliability

Cheer Pack N.A. spouted pouch and cap packaging is manufactured at the company's Massachusetts facility, providing brands with a domestic packaging partner as they navigate evolving EPR regulations, state-specific reporting requirements, and increasing cost pressures.

"Brands selling into Oregon, Colorado, California, and other emerging EPR states are reassessing packaging through the lens of material efficiency, recyclability compatibility, and total system cost," said Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing at Cheer Pack North America. "Our U.S.-based manufacturing and material-efficient designs help brands support EPR compliance strategies, manage fee exposure, and maintain supply reliability in an increasingly complex regulatory and volatile tariff environment."

Meet Cheer Pack North America at Expo West

During Natural Products Expo West 2026, Cheer Pack N.A. representatives are available to meet with brand owners to discuss spouted pouch solutions for dairy and plant-based products, snacks, sauces, nut butters, frozen desserts, beverages, and personal care applications—particularly for brands selling into EPR-regulated states.

To schedule a meeting, visit www.cheerpack.com/contact-us or call 1-888-593-2214.

Media Contact

Al Madonna, Cheer Pack North America, 1 508-927-7800, [email protected], www.cheerpack.com

SOURCE Cheer Pack North America