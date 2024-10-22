Cheer Pack North America to Showcase our Innovative Sustainable Packaging Solutions at Pack Expo 2024 in Chicago

Our presence at Pack Expo 2024 reflects our continued dedication to sustainability and packaging innovation... We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and demonstrating how our spouted pouch solutions can help brands meet the growing consumer demand for enhanced sustainable packaging. Post this

Highlights from Cheer Pack N.A.'s Booth N-5960:

CHEERCircle™ Recycle-Ready and PCR spouted pouches with Vizi™ caps are leading-edge packaging solutions that enable your brand to contribute to a circular economy. By utilizing All-PE recycle-ready spouted pouches or post-consumer recycled content (PCR) within the multi-laminate film structure, your brand can actively contribute to a more sustainable packaging approach. LCA's are available to quantify the carbon footprint savings.

Vizi™ caps: With enhanced tamper-evidency, sustainability, and grip, Vizi™ caps can reduce plastic waste by approximately 5.3 tons for every 10 million units and, when used in conjunction with our CHEERCircle™ spouted pouches, can cut carbon emissions by up to 25% when not recycled and 56% when recycled.

MultiFlex™ inverted spouted pouches are the only inverted spouted pouches that can stand on their cap or gusset and are offered in standard or custom shapes in an ambient, foil or clear AlOx structure. This game-changing flexible package solution, which significantly reduces packaging weight, is ideal for multi-servings of a wide-variety of products including dairy, nut butters, dips, toppings, sauces, condiments and skin care.

Cubes™ multi-serve side-gusset spouted pouches: These pouches provide cube-efficient, sustainable packaging ideal for e-commerce, allowing transport in "ship in own container" (SIOC) formats.

MultiFlex™ multi-serve corner spouted pouches: Available in 250 ml, 500 ml, and 1,000 ml sizes, these pouches are designed for multi-serving liquid applications, making them perfect for food service and reusable container refills.

"Our presence at Pack Expo 2024 reflects our continued dedication to sustainability and packaging innovation," said Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing at Cheer Pack N.A. "We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and demonstrating how our spouted pouch solutions can help brands meet the growing consumer demand for enhanced sustainable packaging."

About Cheer Pack North America

Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack N.A.) is the leading manufacturer of spouted flexible pouch and cap packaging in North America. Located in a state-of-the-art 305,000 square foot facility in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Cheer Pack N.A. is a fully-integrated supplier of 'Made in USA' standard and custom injection molded parts, flexible flat and spouted pouches, and strategic partner with leading spouted pouch filling equipment suppliers.

Cheer Pack N.A. offers premade spouted pouches on rails - or the individual pouch, spout and cap components separately for various filling systems - to provide an innovative, more sustainable and highly-functional package designed to meet the industry's strictest safety standards.

CHEER PACK® spouted or flat pouches, recloseable, tamper-evident caps and easy-flow spouts are available in a wide variety of colors, shapes, sizes and materials, which are ideal for liquid and viscous food and non-food product categories including baby food, applesauce, dairy, ice cream, sauces, nut butters, toppings and haircare for hot fill, retort, cold / ambient fill, and high-pressure processing applications.

Our Cheer Pack Innovation Center™, which includes production-filling loaner equipment, is designed to fast-track new product projects to optimize Brand Owner commercial success.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with our representatives at the Pack Expo show, please visit www.cheerpack.com or contact 1-888-593-2214, Also, feel free to click Cheer Pack Brochures to access the e-version of our Full Line brochure.

Media Contact

Al Madonna, Cheer Pack North America, 1 508-927-7800, [email protected], www.cheerpack.com

Brent Leland, Leland Creative Marketing, 1 978-969-6349, [email protected], www.lelandcreative.com

