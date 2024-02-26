Cheer Pack North America with Stonyfield and Amcor to Launch the First All-PE Mono-Material Recycle-Ready Spouted Pouch called CHEERCircle™

We're thrilled to collaborate with Stonyfield® Organic on our CHEERCircle™ all-PE recycle-ready spouted pouch and Vizi™ cap, a pioneering step in sustainable spouted pouch and cap packaging that exemplifies our shared commitment to a greener world. Post this

Additionally, the YoBaby CHEERCircle™ PE mono-material spouted pouch includes the new Vizi™ cap, the innovative CHEER PACK® cap that delivers improved visibility of tamper-evidency, sustainability and grip. Compared to caps used in many other yogurt or similar spouted pouch applications, for every 10 million pouches sold with the Vizi™ cap, Stonyfield® Organic will remove a staggering 5.3 tons of plastic waste from landfills. This highlights the tremendous impact that an improved sustainable package design can play towards environmental preservation.

Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing for CPNA states, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Stonyfield®Organic on our CHEERCircle™ all-PE recycle-ready spouted pouch and Vizi™ cap, a pioneering step in sustainable spouted pouch and cap packaging that exemplifies our shared commitment to a greener world."

Sophie Schmitt, Director of Marketing for Stonyfield® agrees, "Stonyfield has been an environmental pioneer since the day we were founded as an organic farming school in 1983. Over the last four decades we've been leaders in sustainability and we take our commitments seriously. We're thrilled to collaborate with Cheerpak NA on a sustainable pouch solution to help achieve our long-term packaging goals and make steps toward protecting the planet for generations to come."

Cheer Pack North America, with its commitment to packaging safety, convenience, and functionality, is proud to team up with Stonyfield® Organic and Amcor to market this revolutionary packaging design. This innovation for YoBaby® stands as a testament to the collaborative effort of each company to provide a greener, healthier world for children and future generations.

About Cheer Pack North America

Cheer Pack North America (CPNA) is the leading manufacturer of spouted flexible pouch and cap packaging in North America. The company, located in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, is a fully-integrated supplier of 'Made in USA' stock and custom injection molded parts, flexible flat and spouted pouches, and strategic partner with leading spouted pouch filling equipment suppliers.

CPNA offers premade spouted pouches on rails - or the individual pouch, spout and cap components separately - to provide an innovative, sustainable, and highly functional package designed to meet the industry's strictest safety standards. Our spouted pouches feature a sealed-in, easy flow spout with a recloseable, tamper-evident cap, which are available in a wide variety of colors, shapes, sizes, and materials to meet almost any liquid product application.

CHEER PACK® spouted or flat pouches, caps and fitments are ideal for all types of liquid and viscous food and non-food product applications including hot fill, retort, cold / ambient fill, and high-pressure processing. Our Cheer Pack Innovation Center™ is designed to fast-track new product projects to ultimately optimize Brand Owner commercial success.

About Stonyfield®

As the country's leading organic yogurt maker, Stonyfield® believes that taking care of organic cows, farmers, and their lives' work will produce healthy food, healthy businesses, and a healthy planet. Stonyfield®, a Certified B-Corp, is also making a difference by helping to protect and preserve the next generation of farmers and families through programs like its Direct Milk Supply Program and Wolfe's Neck Organic Training Program as well as #PlayFree, a nationwide, multi-year initiative to help keep families free from toxic persistent pesticides in outdoor spaces across the country.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, 41,000 Amcor people generated $14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

