Cheese Bits Celebrates Another Win with Mozzamini Pearls, Wood Smoked Receiving Bronze Medal at American Cheese Society Judging and Competition 2024

RIVERBANK, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheese Bits is excited to announce that Mozzamini Pearls, Wood Smoked – a beloved favorite in our snacking cheese lineup – has been honored with a prestigious Bronze Medal at the American Cheese Society (ACS) Judging and Competition 2024. This marks the second consecutive year that a Mozzamini product has received recognition from the ACS, underscoring Cheese Bits' commitment to exceptional quality and creative flavors in the artisanal cheese industry.
The American Cheese Society Judging and Competition is a premier event in the cheese industry, drawing entries from across the United States and beyond. Held in Buffalo, NY, this year's competition featured a panel of expert judges who meticulously evaluated cheeses based on taste, texture, aesthetics, and overall excellence. The competition, known for its rigor and prestige, received over 1,500 entries from talented cheesemakers nationwide.
Mozzamini Pearls, Wood Smoked impressed the judges and stood out among its competitors, earning the Bronze Medal in the "Smoked Italian Styles - All Milks" category. This delightful cheese pairs the creamy richness of fresh Scamorza cheese with a subtle wood-smoked flavor, creating a unique and satisfying snacking experience. Crafted with the finest ingredients and a dedication to culinary craftsmanship, Mozzamini Pearls, Wood Smoked embodies the innovative spirit that Cheese Bits is known for.
"We are incredibly proud to receive a Bronze Medal for Mozzamini Pearls, Wood Smoked at this year's American Cheese Society Judging and Competition," said Stefen Choy, CEO of Cheese Bits. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to pushing the boundaries of flavor and quality in the cheese industry. It's an honor to be recognized by such a respected organization for the second year in a row."
In addition to this award, Cheese Bits is thrilled to announce the launch of two new spicy items: Mozzamini Pearls, Calabrian Chili and Mozzamini Pearls, Mango Habanero. These new offerings continue our tradition of innovation, bringing bold and exciting flavors to the world of snacking cheeses.
Cheese Bits continues to redefine the art of cheese-making, creating distinctive flavors that elevate culinary experiences and delight palates around the world. The success of Mozzamini Pearls, Wood Smoked adds to the brand's growing list of accolades, reinforcing its position as a leader in the industry.
About Cheese Bits:
Cheese Bits is a renowned name in the world of artisanal cheeses, celebrated for its commitment to crafting exceptional dairy creations that tantalize taste buds and ignite culinary imagination. With a portfolio of innovative flavors and an unwavering dedication to quality, Cheese Bits continues to captivate cheese lovers and industry experts alike.
