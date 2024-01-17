Cheese Bits Exhibiting at the Specialty Food Association 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show

"It's an honor to join together with our friends at Real California Milk to showcase a supremely versatile premium quality snack that requires no prep or cutting, elevates charcuterie platters and makes lunch boxes enviable," said Stefen Choy, CEO of Cheese Bits. Post this

Each year, thousands of industry professionals attend the Winter Fancy Food Show for product discovery, trendspotting, networking, and education. The 68th Winter Show will feature more than 180,000 specialty foods and beverages from more than 1,000 global makers, as well as hot trends from the SFA Trendspotter Panel, category-specific pavilions, the NEW NOW NEXT Pavilion featuring incubators and startups; education sessions for professionals at every stage of their business journey, and presentation of industry Leadership Awards for Equity and Opportunity, Citizenship, Vision, Sustainability, Outstanding Buyer, and Emerging Leader.

"It's an honor to join together with our friends at Real California Milk to showcase a supremely versatile premium quality snack that requires no prep or cutting, elevates charcuterie platters and makes lunch boxes enviable," said Stefen Choy, CEO of Cheese Bits.

Owned and operated by the not-for-profit Specialty Food Association, the Winter Fancy Food Show is a trade-only event. To register, please visit specialtyfood.com

Cheese Bits was founded in 2019 to bring the long-established European concept of premium snacking cheese to the U.S. Their Mozzamini product line offers delicious and conveniently packaged specialty cheese made from a few simple ingredients created by nature. They are made in Northern California with milk sourced exclusively from local dairies, and each package proudly bears the prestigious Real California Milk Seal. Recently, Mozzamini Pearls, "Wasabi" took a Silver Medal at the 2023 American Cheese Society Judging and Competition. Mozzamini makes an exceptional and healthy on-the-go snack, a luxurious appetizer or a drink pairing, and looks beautiful on any cheese or charcuterie board. More information can be found at cheese-bits.com.

About the Specialty Food Association

The not-for-profit Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading membership trade association and source of information about the $194 billion specialty food industry. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA prides itself on being an organization by the members and for the members, representing thousands of specialty food makers and manufacturers, importers, retailers, buyers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA owns and operates the Fancy Food Shows—which are the largest specialty food industry events in North America—as well as the sofi™ Awards—which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. The SFA produces the Trendspotter Panel annual predictions, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report, Today's Specialty Food Consumer research, the Spill & Dish podcast, and year-round educational programming for professionals at every stage in their business journey. Find out more online and connect with SFA on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

