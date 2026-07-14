Cheese Bits Wins Silver at 2026 American Cheese Society Competition

This third American Cheese Society award recognizes the exceptional quality, consistency and craftsmanship that go into every Cheese Bits product. Post this

"Original Pearls are the foundation of the Cheese Bits brand, so receiving this recognition is especially meaningful to our entire team," said Sergey Kucher, COO of Yummy Industries, LLC, the maker of Cheese Bits. "This third American Cheese Society award recognizes the exceptional quality, consistency and craftsmanship that go into every Cheese Bits product. It is also an exciting milestone as we introduce our premium, award-winning cheese to a growing audience of consumers seeking delicious, high-protein snacks."

Made in California using milk from local dairies, Cheese Bits deliver 7 grams of protein per ounce in a convenient, bite-sized format. Their size makes them perfect for on-the-go snacking as well as cheese boards, salads, lunches and entertaining.

Refreshed Packaging Highlights Protein

Earlier this year, Cheese Bits refreshed its retail packaging to give the brand a bolder, more modern shelf presence and more clearly communicate its nutritional benefits. The redesigned packaging prominently highlights that Cheese Bits provide 7 grams of protein per ounce, helping shoppers quickly identify the products as a convenient, better-for-you, protein-rich snacking option.

The updated design reinforces the brand's premium positioning while making flavors, product attributes and usage occasions easier to recognize at a glance.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for snacks that deliver both enjoyment and meaningful nutrition," Kucher said. "Cheese is naturally positioned to meet that need, and our refreshed packaging makes the protein benefit much easier to see while preserving the distinctive character of the Cheese Bits brand."

New 1-Ounce Line Expands On-the-Go Snacking

Cheese Bits has also launched a new line of individually packaged 1-ounce cheese snacks, bringing its bite-sized cheese to a convenient format designed for on-the-go occasions. The new format is available in 10-count shelf-ready cases or six-count bags.

The new line is available in three varieties:

Original Pearls, featuring the mild, creamy flavor of Scamorza cheese;

Wood Smoked Pearls, naturally smoked for a rich, savory flavor; and

Spicy Pearls, offering a flavorful kick of Calabrian chili for consumers seeking a bolder snack.

Each 1-ounce package delivers 7 grams of protein in a convenient, portion-controlled format designed for lunchboxes, travel, workday snacking, convenience stores and other grab-and-go occasions.

The launch builds upon Cheese Bits' existing retail line of shareable packages and supports the company's continued expansion within the cheese-snacking category.

"Winning Silver for Original Pearls comes at an important point in our growth," Kucher added. "We are proud of the recognition our flavored varieties have received, but this award demonstrates that the quality of the cheese itself is what truly sets Cheese Bits apart."

About Cheese Bits

Cheese Bits is a California-made line of premium, bite-sized Scamorza cheese produced by Yummy Industries, LLC. Using traditional European cheesemaking techniques, Cheese Bits creates distinctive, convenient cheese products for snacking, sharing and entertaining. Its portfolio includes Original, Wood Smoked, Wasabi, Calabrian Chili and other varieties, along with individually packaged 1-ounce snacks. Cheese Bits products are available through leading retailers and distributors across the United States. For more information, visit cheese-bits.com.

Media Contact

Sergey Kucher, Yummy Industries, LLC, 1 209-202-3110, [email protected], https://cheese-bits.com

SOURCE Yummy Industries, LLC