Chef & Farmer Answer All Your Questions About Fresh Pasture-Raised Eggs in Time for Easter

"You don't have to buy stale white eggs from the grocery store to have boiled and dyed Easter eggs," says Sap Bush Hollow Farm's chef & CEO Shannon Hayes. "Pasture-raised fresh brown eggs dye beautifully, and they're easy to boil and peel. We'll show you how." Post this

"People think egg dyes won't work on brown eggs," says herd manager Ula Hooper, a graphic arts student who hand-paints Easter eggs, "But in truth, the variable colors from farm-fresh eggs make them more rich and vibrant than commercial white eggs!"

"They also think they have to buy old eggs from the store, rather than fresh eggs from the farm," adds Chef Shannon Hayes, "because they wrongly think that it's impossible to boil and peel a fresh egg." Hayes and Hooper dispel these seasonal myths, plus answer numerous other common consumer questions about farm-fresh pastured eggs, in their newly released story.

Sap Bush Hollow Farm and Cafe has been recognized by the USDA as one of the most innovative farms in the nation, and is a long-recognized leader in the production of pastured eggs & poultry, grass fed beef and lamb, and pastured pork. The farm markets nearly all their eggs through their 24/7 Honor Store, and Sap Bush Cafe, which re-opens for the season on March 30th.

Media Contact

Shannon Hayes, Sap Bush Hollow Farm, 1 518-657-1745, [email protected], https://www.sapbushfarmstore.com

SOURCE Sap Bush Hollow Farm