Chef & Farmer Answer All Your Questions About Fresh Pasture-Raised Eggs in Time for Easter

Easter eggs don't have to taste awful to be beautiful! Sap Bush Hollow Farm's Chef & Herd Manager answer all your questions about farm fresh pasture-raised eggs, just in time for Easter.
WEST FULTON, N.Y., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nothing beats the taste and nutritional value of a farm-fresh pasture-raised egg, but at this time of year, as Easter draws near, consumers force themselves to buy stale white grocery store eggs because they think that's the only proper way to have boiled and dyed Easter eggs. Not true! This week, Sap Bush Hollow Farm's Chef & CEO Shannon Hayes and herd manager Ula Hooper released Your Pasture-Raised Egg Questions Answered, a comprehensive guide to consumers' concerns about buying, storing, cooking and yes...even dyeing farm-fresh pasture-raised Easter eggs.
"As sunlight returns and the grass grows green again, our pasture-raised hens are so eager to lay, they'll practically drop the eggs in your hands," jokes Chef & CEO Shannon Hayes. But for many local farmers, who's hens often lay brown eggs, sales during the weeks leading up to Easter are notoriously slow, as consumers wrongly believe that they need stale white grocery store eggs to celebrate the holiday.
"People think egg dyes won't work on brown eggs," says herd manager Ula Hooper, a graphic arts student who hand-paints Easter eggs, "But in truth, the variable colors from farm-fresh eggs make them more rich and vibrant than commercial white eggs!"
"They also think they have to buy old eggs from the store, rather than fresh eggs from the farm," adds Chef Shannon Hayes, "because they wrongly think that it's impossible to boil and peel a fresh egg." Hayes and Hooper dispel these seasonal myths, plus answer numerous other common consumer questions about farm-fresh pastured eggs, in their newly released story.
Sap Bush Hollow Farm and Cafe has been recognized by the USDA as one of the most innovative farms in the nation, and is a long-recognized leader in the production of pastured eggs & poultry, grass fed beef and lamb, and pastured pork. The farm markets nearly all their eggs through their 24/7 Honor Store, and Sap Bush Cafe, which re-opens for the season on March 30th.
