Chef Dana Minuta Announces BOARDS Charcuterie Plus: Debuting in the Hamptons This Summer

HAMPTONS, N.Y., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned private chef Dana Minuta, celebrated for her culinary artistry among the world's elite billionaires, is set to unveil her latest venture this summer in The Hamptons. BOARDS Charcuterie Plus, a culmination of Minuta's 20+ years of gastronomic expertise and her unwavering commitment to supporting local organic farming, promises an unparalleled grazing experience.

Just in time for the summer entertaining season, BOARDS offers an organic, farm-to-table charcuterie experience featuring boards for all occasions and diets. The menu features hand-crafted boards with choices like uncured, pasture-raised, nitrate-free charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, crisp local crudites, seasonal fruits, and hand-made condiments and dips.

Launching in Water Mill, NY, BOARDS Charcuterie Plus is more than just another charcuterie board choice—it's a testament to Chef Dana's commitment to the highest quality ingredient sourcing. Chef Dana is renowned for her commitment to real food that nourishes the body and soul.

She says of BOARDS, "The Hamptons have a treasure trove of local farmers, fishermen, and artisanal cheesemakers. I meticulously source each ingredient from these seasonal purveyors and ensure the absence of harmful chemicals, pesticides, and preserving agents. At BOARDS, quality is non-negotiable."

In an era where discerning consumers seek transparency and integrity in their food choices, BOARDS offers a range of choices to satisfy every palate. Along with her focus on well-sourced, organic, non-GMO, local, and seasonal ingredients, Chef Dana also offers boards that can be customized to any desired dietary restrictions.

Taking her inspiration from MFK Fisher's directive, "First, we eat, then we do everything else," Chef Dana planned BOARDS to showcase how food is not just a meal, but an experience that enriches every aspect of life.

"Our mission is simple yet profound—to redefine the way people think about food by prioritizing quality, sustainability, and community. With BOARDS, every bite tells a story of craftsmanship and care," she reports.

Customers can enjoy their BOARDS on the beautiful patio at the flagship Water Mill location for alfresco lunches, pick them up at the store or convenient locations around the Hamptons, delivered to their homes, or Chef Dana and her team can come to your home to prepare a custom table board for special occasions and larger gatherings. Additionally, BOARDS offers their venue for private events like celebration dinners or showers.

Investors and food enthusiasts alike can join BOARDS Charcuterie Plus in its journey by visiting the fundraising page at Wefunder.com/boardscharcuterie1 or website boardscharcuterieplus.com. For more information and a sneak peek at BOARDS visit @boards_charcuterieplus and @chefdanaminuta on Instagram.

About Chef Dana Minuta:

Chef Dana Minuta is a distinguished culinary artist with over two decades of experience serving the most discerning clientele worldwide. Renowned for her exquisite creations and unwavering dedication to sourcing the finest ingredients, Chef Dana, first in her class graduate of The Culinary Institute of America, has earned accolades for her commitment to culinary excellence. With a passion for supporting local organic farming and a keen eye for quality, Chef Dana's culinary journey continues to inspire and delight food enthusiasts around the globe.

